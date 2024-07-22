Texas Cannabis Roundup Research Dinner Announced
The traditional Cannabis industry often forgets the legitimate medicinal benefits of the plant and we’re happy to create a space to emphasize the therapeutic properties the plant helps with.”DALLAS, TX, US, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthway Education Systems, a leading provider of educational resources on cannabinoids for healthcare providers and regulators, is proud to announce the Texas Cannabis Roundup Research Dinner. This event will be held at the Texas Steakhouse in Richardson on July 31st from 6:30 – 8:30.
The Texas Cannabis Roundup Research Dinner will bring together leading researchers, medical professionals, and industry experts to discuss the latest findings on cannabis research and conduct impactful networking. The dinner takes place after Healthway’s continuing education (CE) class earlier in the day.
“We are excited to participate in this inaugural gathering,” said Andrea Sallis, founder of Healthway Education Systems. “The Texas Cannabis Roundup Research Dinner will provide a platform for open and honest discussion about cannabis research, and its potential to improve the quality of life of patients and everyday consumers."
“Adding this event into the Roundup schedule is huge for our north Texas medical community. The traditional Cannabis industry often forgets the legitimate medicinal benefits of the plant and we’re happy to create a space to emphasize the therapeutic properties the plant helps with.” – Daulton O’Neill, Founder of The Texas Cannabis Roundup
The Texas Cannabis Roundup Research Dinner will feature comments from:
Dr. Antonio Rozier
Dr. Bridget Cole Williams
Andrea Sallis
Daulton O’Neill
Tickets for the Texas Cannabis Roundup Research Dinner are now available for purchase. Space is limited, so reserve your spot today!
For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/healthway-education-presents-the-cannabis-research-dinner-tickets-939111827757
About Healthway Education Systems
Healthway Education Systems is the premier leader in accredited medical cannabis education, both nationally and internationally. They specialize in certified training and accredited education for healthcare providers, administrators, patients, and cannabis industry professionals.
Healthway Education Systems bridges the gap between state medical marijuana programs, medical education, and responsible patient care. They recognize the importance of delivering continuity, quality service, and efficacy within the cannabis industry. They are dedicated to ensuring that their cannabis education supports the highest level of educational excellence to improve healthcare outcomes.
About Texas Cannabis Round Up:
The Texas Cannabis Round Up is an annual event dedicated to fostering the growth and economic development of the cannabis industry in Texas. Through education, entrepreneurship and advocacy, the event aims to support the industry’s advancement and promote its benefits to the community.
For more information on Texas Cannabis Roundup, visit www.texascannabisroundup.com
Texas Restaurant: 3609 Shire Boulevard Richardson, TX 75082
Contact:
Daulton O’Neill, Founder, Texas Cannabis Roundup
214-801-3825
daulton.d.oneill@gmail.com
Jerry Joyner
W And W Digital News
