H.R. 6395, Recognizing the Importance of Critical Minerals in Healthcare Act of 2023

H.R. 6395 would require the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) to consult with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) when updating its list of minerals that are essential to the United States economy or national security.

Current law requires the USGS to consider adding minerals that are essential to health care-related applications, and the USGS consults with agencies across the government to inform its list of minerals. On that basis, CBO expects it would cost the USGS and HHS less than $500,000 over the 2024-2029 period to meet the requirements in the bill. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.