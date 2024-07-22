Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,037 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,125 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 6395, Recognizing the Importance of Critical Minerals in Healthcare Act of 2023

H.R. 6395 would require the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) to consult with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) when updating its list of minerals that are essential to the United States economy or national security.

Current law requires the USGS to consider adding minerals that are essential to health care-related applications, and the USGS consults with agencies across the government to inform its list of minerals. On that basis, CBO expects it would cost the USGS and HHS less than $500,000 over the 2024-2029 period to meet the requirements in the bill. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

You just read:

H.R. 6395, Recognizing the Importance of Critical Minerals in Healthcare Act of 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more