UPDATE – Spectrio’s New Menu Board App Streamlines, Simplifies Workflow For Updating Customer Messaging

Enhanced Centralized Management Platform And Tools Win Back Time For Any Business Using Digital Signage-Driven Menu Displays

TAMPA, Fla., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Time-crunched operators now have access to a set of online tools from Spectrio that streamline and simplify the often arduous task of organizing, populating and updating their business-critical digital menu boards, whether that’s at quick service restaurants, attractions ticket windows or business service and order counters.



The new Menu Board App developed by digital signage and experiential retail solutions provider Spectrio directly addresses common operational pain points through advanced content editing features and a centralized product management software platform. Users can seamlessly update menus in real-time, removing out-of-stock items instantly.

The CMS integrates with various data formats, feeds and 3rd party services. Spectrio is continually developing new integration capabilities to enhance automated workflows. In addition, Spectrio is in advanced development and testing of smart menu tools that auto-detect viewers and adjust on-screen content based on parameters set by the chain or store-level operators.

The new menu board tools are applicable across the restaurant and hospitality sectors, where digital menu displays are now commonplace, but are equally viable for other business environments that use updated menus – from auto dealer service counters to health care provider reception desks and attractions ticket counters.

“Our technology works with clients to ensure their order counters offer customers experiences that are both seamless and engaging,” says Robert Orndorff, VP of Product Management at Spectrio.

“Historically, creating menu boards from scratch has been a tedious task that requires a lot of manual work, and offers few tools to work with,” says Orndorff. “This enhanced solution streamlines the workflow and limits tasks, while also offering tools that allow customers to create the kinds of eye-catching menus that directly influence behavior and increase the value of average orders.”

Spectrio’s new Menu Board App allows menu management at scale, with a centralized platform that enables updates and controls from head office to any, or all, of a company’s locations.

Key benefits and features include:

Editing flexibility;

Dynamic content that updates in real-time;

Templates and layouts for easy menu creation;

Streamlined creation process and management;

Centralized product library;

Custom colors and fonts for brand use;

Efficient product management and easy updates.

“Digital menu boards inside at order counters and outside in drive-thrus are now standard features in contemporary QSR settings. While that might all look roughly the same in the eyes of customers, the way they operate and the tools available can vary widely based on service providers,” says Tamara Bebb, CEO of Spectrio. “We’ve spent a lot of time listening to operators to understand their day-to-day challenges and refine our solution to help them win back time, while also enhancing what they can produce and publish to screens.”

“The benefits from digitizing menus for food services are the same for many other kinds of businesses,” adds Orndorff. “Think of operations like attraction ticket counters where shows and times regularly change, and sell-outs are common.”

Spectrio DS Professional customers now have access to the Menu Board App.

About Spectrio

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Tampa, Spectrio is a trusted provider of comprehensive digital signage systems. The company empowers businesses to transform their locations into dynamic destinations for customers and employees through innovative digital experiences. Serving over 150,000 franchise and enterprise locations across various industries, Spectrio offers a range of systems, including digital signage, overhead music, on-hold messaging, and Wi-Fi marketing. For more information, please visit www.spectrio.com to visit our about us page.

