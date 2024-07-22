Ergodyne Takes Aim at Workplace Efficiency and Safety with Launch of Arsenal Storage + Organization Solutions

St. Paul, MN, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ergodyne, an innovative leader in safety work gear, has announced the launch of its latest Arsenal Storage + Organization Solutions. Designed to streamline the search for PPE, tools, and equipment, these new products and updates are engineered for efficiency and safety through better housekeeping practices.

Eliminating Time-Sucking Searches

Featuring five zippered pockets and seven tool slots, the new Arsenal 5874 Roll Up Tool Bag is ready to transport, organize, and protect hand tools with ease. Its versatile design allows it to be conveniently hung up at the shop, in a vehicle, or anywhere else it’s needed, reducing the clutter that often leads to workplace injuries.

Smart Design for the Organized Mind

Available in small, medium and large sizes, Ergodyne's popular Arsenal 5020P General Duty Duffel Bag has been improved with subtle-but-smart design tweaks and a vibrant array of color options. Pair it with the newly refreshed Arsenal 5877 Softshell Tool Cases (aka Buddies), available in the same five colors, for a heightened state of color-coded clarity.

Additional Launch Highlights

If anybody needs to be organized and at-the-ready, it's first responders. Ergodyne also addresses their needs with two new solutions designed to protect the gear that protects them.

Arsenal 5082L Firefighter SCBA Mask Bag: A new fleece-lined version of Ergodyne’s popular model 5082. Designed with a one-handed hook & loop closure at the bottom of the bag for quick access to SCBA respiratory protection.

Arsenal 5008 Fire & Safety Gear Bag: Now available in a solid red option, replacing the previous red camo. The heavy-duty work duffel bag is ideal for protecting and transporting daily use gear, particularly for volunteer firefighters, EMS medical personnel, tower safety climbers and more.

Addressing Workplace Hazards with Effective Housekeeping

Statistics from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and other sources highlight the critical role of housekeeping in preventing workplace injuries. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 15% of all accidental worker deaths are attributable to slips, trips, or falls, many of which are linked to poor workplace housekeeping. These incidents underscore the importance of maintaining a clean and organized work environment.

"Our goal with the new Arsenal Storage + Organization Solutions is to provide workers with the tools they need to stay organized and efficient—reducing the risk of injuries caused by poor housekeeping," said Matt Hahn, Product Manager, Ergodyne. "These products are not just about storage; they are about creating safer, more productive job sites."

More information on the launch can be found at ergo.zone/storage24.

ABOUT ERGODYNE

Since 1983, Tenacious Holdings, Inc. (dba Ergodyne, a Klein Tools Company) has pioneered the development of products that Make The Workplace A Betterplace™. What started with just one product has grown into a line of top flight, battle-tested, Tenacious Work Gear®; all precision crafted to provide protection, promote prevention and manage the elements for workers on jobsites the world over. The current lineup is extensive and constantly growing: ProFlex® Hand Protection, ProFlex® Knee Pads, ProFlex® Supports, Skullerz® Head & Face Protection, Skullerz® Eye Protection, Trex® Traction, KREW'D® Skin Protection, Chill-Its® Cooling Products, N-Ferno® Warming Products, GloWear® Hi-Vis Apparel, Squids® Lanyards, Arsenal® Gear and Tool Storage, and SHAX® Portable Work Shelters.

Originally posted on: www.ergodyne.com

