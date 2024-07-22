Isabella's Cookie Company Partners with Lagudi Commissary Kitchen as New Co-Packer
I fell in love with baking as a little girl and always thrived on the happiness brought to others by my cookies.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Isabella's Cookie Company is delighted to announce a new partnership with Lagudi Commissary Kitchen, a fully equipped USDA kitchen based in Las Vegas. This collaboration will ensure that all of Isabella's cookies are baked to perfection at Lagudi's state-of-the-art facility, meeting the highest standards of quality and freshness that our customers have come to love.
— Jennifer Palmer
Jennifer Palmer, founder of Isabella's Cookie Company, shares her excitement: "I fell in love with baking as a little girl and always thrived on the happiness brought to others by my cookies. In 2001, I founded Isabella's Cookie Company with that same spirit and a mission to satisfy the world with my fresh baked cookie creations. Our treats are made with no preservatives and only the purest and freshest, all-natural ingredients."
The cookies, which have gained a loyal following for their exceptional taste and quality, are crafted using fresh farm butter and eggs, Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla, extra creamy peanut butter chips, and semi-sweet chocolate. Jennifer Palmer continues, "I look forward to creating more new and unique cookie combinations that are guaranteed to satisfy your sweet tooth."
Lagudi Commissary Kitchen is known for its dedication to excellence, providing comprehensive banquet and catering services. Their fully equipped kitchen will now serve as the hub for baking all of Isabella's cookies, ensuring that every batch meets the high standards set by Jennifer Palmer.
Isabella's Cookie Company was founded on three basic principles:
1. Finest Ingredients: Only the finest ingredients, such as real butter, sweet vanilla, and wholesome chocolate and peanut butter, are used to create our 1/3 pound cookie creations.
2. Freshness: Our treats are preservative-free, ensuring a shelf life of fourteen days to maintain their peak freshness, though they rarely last that long!
3. Satisfaction Guaranteed: Every cookie is crafted to guarantee satisfaction and delight your sweet tooth.
Customers can expect the same delicious, fresh, and satisfying cookies, now baked with precision and care at Lagudi Commissary Kitchen.
For more information please visit https://isabellascookies.com/
