New child care centre coming for Lumby families

CANADA, July 22 - Lumby families will have more access to affordable and quality child care as the Province invests in 103 licensed child care spaces at J.W. Inglis Elementary school.

“As a mother of three, I understand the difference child care can make for families,” said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA, Vernon-Monashee. “It’s investments like this that allow parents and guardians to resume work, start a new career or even undertake more education without worry because they know their children are well taken care of. These conveniently located spaces will allow more parents to find schedules that work for them and give their kids a safe, healthy environment to learn and grow.”

Construction of a new child care centre was made possible thanks to more than $11.5 million from the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund. The fund is jointly supported by provincial investments and federal funding under the 2021-22 to 2025-26 Canada-British Columbia Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.

“These new spots mean more children in Lumby will have a safe and enriching environment to play, learn and grow, and parents will have the support they need to chase their educational and career aspirations,” said Jenna Sudds, federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development. “We will keep working tirelessly to ensure every family in Lumby and across British Columbia has access to the child care they need and deserve.”

It is anticipated that the Vernon School District (SD 22) along with Whitevalley Community Resource Centre, a non-profit organization, will operate the new spaces, which will include 24 spaces for infant-toddlers, 25 spaces for children three to five, and 54 spaces for school-age care on school grounds.

“The board of education is thankful to the Province of British Columbia, through the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund, for their generous support,” said Mark Olsen, board chair, SD 22. “This funding will enable us to help meet the growing demand for child care services in Lumby and enhance early-childhood education opportunities within our district.”

Since 2018, ChildCareBC accelerated space-creation programs have helped fund more than 37,000 new licensed child care spaces in B.C., with more than 700 of these in Lumby and surrounding areas. Funding the creation of new child care spaces is part of the Province’s goal to build access to affordable, quality, inclusive child care as a core service families can rely on.

“Quality child care is the cornerstone of community well-being,” said Megan Catt-Charest, parent. “I am grateful my children have access to the school-age child care program because without it, I would not have been able to work and follow my dream of going back to school. My children love the program because it is a safe and fun place to go. Having access to quality child care means everything to me and my family.”

Quote:

Rick Fairbairn, director, Regional District of North Okanagan; chair, White Valley parks, recreation and culture advisory committee –

“We are thrilled that the Province of B.C. has made such a significant investment in the White Valley area that will continue to serve our community well into the future.”

Learn More:

For more information about ChildCareBC, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/childcare

More information about the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/childcare/newspacesfund