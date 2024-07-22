Prebiotic Fiber Market Is Projected To Expand At A CAGR Of 10.9% and Reach US$ 19.94 Billion By 2033
Increasing Consumer Awareness about Gut Health Driving Demand for Prebiotic Fiber Products: Fact.MR ReportROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global prebiotic fiber market is expected to reach a value of US$ 19.94 billion by the end of 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2023 to 2033.
Prebiotic fibers are a type of dietary fiber that are selectively fermented by beneficial bacteria in the gut, promoting gut health and overall well-being. They serve as a food source for the beneficial bacteria in our digestive system, stimulating their growth and activity.
The market has been growing steadily in recent years, driven by increasing consumer awareness about the importance of gut health and the role of prebiotics in supporting it. Demand for prebiotic fiber products has been rising due to their associated health benefits, including improved digestion, enhanced immune function, and better nutrient absorption.
The prebiotic fiber market is influenced by factors such as increasing preference for natural and functional foods, growing health consciousness, and the rising prevalence of digestive disorders. Additionally, scientific research supporting the benefits of prebiotic fibers and their inclusion in dietary recommendations further drives market growth.
Key Takeaways from Market Study:
The global prebiotic fiber market is valued at US$ 7.08 billion in 2023.
Worldwide demand for prebiotic fibers is projected to increase at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2023 to 2033.
The global market is estimated to reach US$ 19.94 billion by the end of 2033. The market in the United Kingdom is projected to rise at 10.6% CAGR through 2033. The prebiotic fiber market in Japan is set to expand at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.
“Demand for prebiotic fiber is exhibiting significant growth due to increasing health awareness, rising need for gut health solutions, and scientific support about the benefits of prebiotic fibers. As the market expands, companies continue to develop innovative products and explore new applications,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Country-wise Insights:
Why Are Prebiotic Fiber Sales in Germany So High?
By 2033, the German prebiotic fiber market is expected to be valued US$ 2.45 billion, growing at a strong rate of 11.5% annually.
Growth in the German market is expected to pick up speed due to the growing demand for meals supplemented with prebiotic ingredients. Inulin is widely employed in the food processing sector as a great and nutritious replacement for fat and sugar. Growing national worries about obesity and diabetes are expected to drive up demand for prebiotic-enriched foods and beverages.
The rising awareness of functional foods and beverages due to the rise in the number of health-conscious people in the nation is having an impact on the consumption of prebiotic substances. Food ingredient companies are developing a wide range of cutting-edge food items with a strong emphasis on nutrition to suit industry demand.
What is Japan's projected demand for prebiotic fibers?
By 2033, the prebiotic fiber market in Japan is expected to have grown to US$ 0.93 billion, with a significant compound annual growth rate of 10.7%.
Because of the growing emphasis on health and wellness, prebiotic fibers are becoming much more in demand in Japan. Customers are become more aware of the effects of their food choices on their gut health.
There is a trend among consumers to choose healthy, natural, and functional foods. To accommodate this need, prebiotic fiber-rich foods including green bananas, Jerusalem artichokes, and chicory root are being added to food products more and more. This pattern is propelling the prebiotic fiber industry's expansion.
Market Competition:
Key players in the prebiotic fiber market include ingredient suppliers, food and beverage manufacturers, and dietary supplement companies. These companies develop and market products containing prebiotic fibers, catering to the demand of consumers seeking gut-friendly and health-promoting options.
The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory as more consumers recognize the importance of gut health and seek out products that support it.
Ashland and Clasado Biosciences, a business that creates cutting-edge GOS products for distinctive prebiotics and offers services for pharmaceutical and food & beverage companies globally, entered into a contract in October 2019. According to the agreement, Ashland is permitted to offer Bimuno prebiotics in the United States.
More Valuable Insights on Offer:
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global prebiotic fiber market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on ingredient (inulin, fructo-oligosaccharides [FOS], galacto-oligosaccharides [GOS], mannan-oligosaccharides [MOS], xylo-oligosaccharides [XOS]) and application (prebiotic food & beverages [dairy products, cereals, baked food, fermented meat products, dry food prebiotics], prebiotic dietary supplements [food supplements, nutritional supplements, specialty nutrients, infant foods], animal feed prebiotics), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).
