Beauty Icon Bobbi Brown Star of Fundraising Luncheon for the East Hampton Emergency Department
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iconic makeup artist Bobbi Brown captivated an audience of nearly 200 guests at the 4th annual East Hampton Emergency Department fundraiser luncheon, held at the picturesque Maidstone Club, On Thursday, July 11, 2024.
Chaired by East Hampton residents Jill Davis, Kate Davis, Hollis Forbes, Liz Lange, and Mary Margaret Trousdale the event began with a Q & A with Brown, moderated by BookHampton owner Carolyn Brody. The event was held in support of the new Stony Brook Medicine (SBM) East Hampton Satellite Emergency Department.
Brown, a legendary makeup artist, best-selling author, sought-after speaker, and the founder and chief creative officer of Jones Road Beauty, spoke about revolutionizing the beauty industry, how the Miracle Balm led to the start of Jones Road Beauty, what is in her makeup bag, empowering women from all backgrounds to embrace who they are, and much more.
Brown’s philosophy is makeup should be quick and natural, and it should enhance who you are. “I wasn’t really a trained artist,” Brown noted about her start in the industry. “I put bronzer on their cheeks, and a liner around their eyes, and it wasn’t popular. A photographer started hiring me, Bruce Weber, who didn’t like makeup at all. I started doing those kind of things, and experimenting with things that I wasn’t comfortable with, like Fashion Week and I just had a ball.”
Jones Road Beauty’s latest campaign, I Am Me, encourages all to focus on what they like about themselves, and embrace what makes them unique. "I've always been someone that has talked about confidence, the importance of confidence,” Brown noted.
The conversation culminated with a lightening round Q&A with questions from the audience.
Guests included Veronica Atkins, Marcia Dunn, Irina and Maximillian Eicke, Laura Fisch, Allegra Kelly, Dale Ellen Leff, Fern Mallis, Gretta Monahan, Jackie Mitchell, Charlotte Moss, Louise Phanstiel, Angel Schade, Virginia Schwerin, Jean Shafiroff, Nancy Stone, Annette Theiss, Diane Tuft, Sarah Wetenhall, and Melanie Wambold.
Following the talk, a delicious lunch was served and guests stayed on to enjoy the ocean views and to mingle with friends. Guests were also treated to gift bags containing Jones Road Beauty Miracle Balm in Happy Hour and Just a Sec Eyeshadow in Bronze.
The new Stony Brook Medicine East Hampton Satellite Emergency Department is currently under construction and scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2024 and open in the spring of 2025. It will operate under the Stony Brook Medicine healthcare system, which includes Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, Stony Brook University Hospital, Stony Brook Children’s Hospital, and Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital.
It will provide essential services to visitors and residents from Bridgehampton to Montauk. Fundraising for the new facility has been a partnership between the Southampton Hospital Foundation, East Hampton Healthcare Foundation, and SBM. The East Hampton Satellite Emergency Department will encompass approximately 22,000 square feet providing:
● Cardiac monitoring capability in every exam room
● Dedicated suite for advanced imaging
● Fast-track treatment rooms for general, pediatric, obstetrics/gynecology, and ophthalmology
patients
● On-site ambulance for hospital
● Isolation rooms (2)
● Resuscitation room
To support the SBM East Hampton Satellite Emergency Department, please call the Southampton Hospital Foundation at (631) 726-8700.
About Southampton Hospital Foundation, Inc. (SHF):
The Southampton Hospital Foundation, Inc., a separate nonprofit corporation with an independent Board of Trustees, supports Stony Brook Southampton Hospital's mission to deliver healthcare services and expand clinical programs to meet the needs of the community. The Foundation concentrates its efforts on increasing critical philanthropic support to ensure high-quality healthcare for all of our neighbors on the East End. To learn more, visit https://southampton.stonybrookmedicine.edu/about/the-southampton-hospital-foundation-inc.
About Stony Brook Southampton Hospital (SBSH):
With 124 beds, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital (SBSH) is staffed by more than 280 physicians, dentists, and allied health professionals representing 48 medical specialties. SBSH offers a diverse array of clinical services, ranging from primary medical care to specialized surgical procedures, including cardiac catheterization, orthopedics and bariatrics. The sole provider of emergency care on Long Island’s South Fork, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital is a Level III Trauma Center. The hospital includes The Phillips Family Cancer Center, a Heart and Stroke Center, Breast Health Center, The Center for Advanced Wound Healing, Wellness Institute, and 32 satellite care centers throughout the South Fork of Long Island. The hospital is the largest employer on the South Fork with more than 1,200 employees. To learn more, visit: www.southampton.stonybrookmedicine.edu
