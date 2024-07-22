Food Lion Unveils New Grocery Store July 24 in Garner, NC

Expanded assortment and enhanced shopping experience meet customers’ needs

SALISBURY, N.C., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion has nourished the Garner, NC, community for nearly 50 years, and on July 24, it will open its new location at 55 Ford Meadows Dr., Garner, NC 27529. As part of Food Lion’s commitment to providing easy, fresh and affordable omnichannel shopping experiences in the towns and cities it serves, the new store offers a greater assortment and enhanced shopping experience. The layout and organization of the store are optimized to ensure convenience and accessibility while the overall ambiance creates a pleasant and welcoming atmosphere for Garner neighbors.



“Our Garner community has always trusted us to nourish their family, and my team and I are excited to bring them this new store to provide convenience and more features,” said Tom Beauchesne, Store Manager of the new Garner Food Lion. “Our neighbors can count on us to help nourish them and their families while providing an enjoyable shopping experience, excellent product quality and exceptional value.”

The store will open to the public on July 24, following a 7:45 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony. Afterward, the first 100 customers in line will receive a mystery gift card valued up to $200 and a free reusable shopping bag. The store will be open daily from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. Learn more about the hours of operation, specific services the store offers and the weekly ad flyer.

Store includes enhanced features for easy, fresh and affordable shopping

The new store features an extensive product assortment, including fresh produce, quality meats and many other products to meet individual and family needs with a specific focus on a variety of affordable and easy meal solutions that are ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook or ready-to-heat. Customers also have a large selection of organic, gluten-free and plant-based items to choose from including Nature’s Promise, Food Lion’s affordable brand of wholesome and organic products made with no artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors. Additionally, the store features a walk-in garden cooler, ensuring the freshest produce available, in-store prepared cut fruit, freshly made sushi and a self-service hot wing and Asian food bar.

To make shopping easier for customers, the store offers self-checkout lanes and Food Lion To Go Pickup or Home Delivery services. Online orders may be placed through the Food Lion To Go website or the app. The convenient service allows customers to place an order with the click of a button while experiencing the same low prices and fresh food items they receive in the store.

Furthering Food Lion’s commitment to sustainability, the store installed a refrigeration system that lessens its environmental impact. Additionally, energy-efficient LED lighting throughout the store and refrigerated cases with doors impart ambiance, enhance fresh product assortment and decrease energy costs, helping reduce Food Lion’s environmental footprint. Based on its longtime sustainability measures, Food Lion is the only company in the country to receive the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy for 23 consecutive years.

Food Lion Feeds supports community partner feeding agencies

Working in partnership to help address food insecurity and increase access to nutritious food, Food Lion has contributed $1,500 through its hunger relief platform, Food Lion Feeds, to Faith in Action and Capital Pentecostal Church. The total $3,000 donation is equivalent to 30,000 meals.

In addition, each of these organizations will regularly collect food rescue from the store to distribute to neighbors experiencing hunger. Donating unsaleable edible food that might otherwise go to waste gives neighbors access to nutritious food. Food Lion was the first grocery retailer in the country to establish a food rescue program with Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization, more than 20 years ago.

Through Food Lion Feeds, the omnichannel retailer has donated more than 1.2 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donating 1.5 billion meals by 2025. For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to fighting hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. In 2014, Food Lion Feeds was created and has since donated more than 1.2 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

CONTACTS: Food Lion Media Relations

704-245-3317

publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0cf4a99e-acb8-49c6-8eab-9aa8ffffbc84