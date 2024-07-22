Local Real Estate Brokerage Doubles Business Amid Growing Demand for Discount Real Estate Services

Over the past year, 1 Percent Lists Metro PGH has doubled their business in terms of properties listed, a significant milestone in its growth trajectory.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local Real Estate Brokerage Doubles Business Amid Growing Demand for Discount Real Estate Services1 Percent Lists Metro PGH, a leading discount real estate brokerage, has announced a significant milestone in its growth trajectory. Over the past year, the business has doubled their business in terms of properties listed, highlighting the increasing demand among Pittsburgh area residents for cost-effective real estate services. By charging a competitive 1% listing fee, 1 Percent Lists Metro PGH saves its clients thousands of dollars, and has established itself as a premier choice for home sellers in the region.Located in Carnegie, PA, 1 Percent Lists Metro PGH serves the entire greater Pittsburgh area with a mission to make home selling more affordable. The brokerage's innovative model offers homeowners substantial savings compared to traditional real estate agents who typically charge a 3% listing fee. This transparent and client-focused approach has resonated with the local community, leading to a remarkable doubling of business in the last twelve months.Susan Deely, the owner of 1 Percent Lists Metro PGH, has been a licensed real estate agent in the Pittsburgh area since 2015. Her extensive experience and deep understanding of the local market have been instrumental in the brokerage's success. Under her leadership, 1 Percent Lists Metro PGH has become synonymous with exceptional service, integrity, and significant cost savings."We are thrilled with the tremendous growth we have experienced over the past year," said Susan Deely. "Our clients are increasingly recognizing the value of our services and the substantial savings they can achieve by listing their homes with us. We are committed to continuing to provide top-notch service while helping our clients keep more of their hard-earned money."When asked about the fast growth her firm has experienced, Deely said, “In the first six months of 2024, our discount real estate brokerage has seen remarkable growth, thanks to our innovative new business model.Compared to the same period in 2023, our total transaction volume surged from 3,240,499 to an impressive 6,182,986. This represents an outstanding 90.80% increase, underscoring the effectiveness and success of our approach. Our commitment to providing cost-effective, high-quality real estate services has clearly resonated with our clients, and we are excited to continue delivering exceptional value in the coming months.”It’s important to note that this was not just a fact of a booming real estate market. When looking at every home bought and sold in the West Penn MLS only saw an increase of 4.51% in total volume. This shows just how significant the increase for the discount real estate broker really is.The growth of 1 Percent Lists Metro PGH comes at a time when homeowners are more conscious than ever of their financial decisions. The brokerage’s success is a testament to its commitment to offering a better, more affordable way to sell homes. As more area residents discover the benefits of working with 1 Percent Lists Metro PGH, the brokerage is poised for even greater success in the future.For more information about 1 Percent Lists Metro PGH and its services, please visit https://1percentlistsmetropgh.com/ or contact Susan Deely.About 1 Percent Lists Metro PGH 1 Percent Lists Metro PGH is a discount real estate brokerage located in Carnegie, PA, serving the greater Pittsburgh area. The brokerage charges a 1% listing fee, saving clients thousands of dollars in commission fees. Owned and operated by Susan Deely, a licensed real estate agent since 2015, 1 Percent Lists Metro PGH is dedicated to providing exceptional service and value to home sellers.