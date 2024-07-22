Carper Applauds $4.3 Billion from EPA for Projects That Cut Climate Pollution Across the Country

U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today applauded an announcement from the Biden administration that the Environmental Protection Agency will award more than $4.3 billion to grantees nationwide through the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants (CPRG) program. Created in the Inflation Reduction Act, the CPRG program provides grants to states, local governments and Tribes to develop and implement plans that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and other harmful air pollution. Communities across 30 states, including Delaware, will benefit from this funding provided by the Inflation Reduction Act.

“As Americans face record-shattering heatwaves nationwide, the need to reduce planet-warming emissions couldn’t be clearer,” said Chairman Carper. “Fortunately, the Biden administration is delivering $4.3 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act to drive down emissions and improve air quality in communities across our nation. This investment will help the United States meet our climate goals while creating good-paying jobs and protecting public health. That’s what I call a win-win-win!”

