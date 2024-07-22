Toronto, ON, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advocis Marks a Century of Excellence with the 100th Anniversary of the CLU® Designation

Toronto, ON – July 22, 2024 – Advocis, The Financial Advisors Association of Canada, is thrilled to announce the 100th anniversary of the Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) designation. For a century, the CLU designation has been the benchmark of excellence in advanced estate planning, insurance, and wealth transfer, enabling professionals to deliver outstanding service to their clients.

To commemorate this milestone, Advocis is excited to offer a special promotion: a 25% discount on the first CLU course(CLU 255). This limited-time offer will be available from July 22, 2024, to August 31, 2024.

Celebrating 100 years of the CLU designation is a monumental milestone, and we are excited to share this moment with our members and aspiring CLUs,” said Harris Jones, Interim CEO of Advocis. “As a dedicated CLU for 34 years, I can confidently say that there has never been a better time to embark on your CLU journey, especially with our special summer promotion.”

About the Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) Designation

For 100 years, the CLU designation has represented excellence in the financial services industry. CLU holders are recognized for their knowledge and expertise in life insurance, estate planning, and business succession planning. They are committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct.

On July 19, 1924, the launch of the Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) program marked a pivotal moment in the financial services industry. In 1925, the Association awarded 48 life underwriters as the first holders of the CLU designation. Today, there are 3,376 CLU designation holders across Canada, all developing effective solutions for individuals, business owners, and professionals specializing in risk management, wealth creation and preservation, estate planning, and wealth transfer.

The CLU designation is an approved designation for use of the title Financial Planner in Ontario, and it is conferred exclusively by The Institute for Advanced Financial Education. Over the past century, CLU designation holders have consistently elevated standards in the industry, playing a crucial role in helping Canadians build and preserve wealth.

About Advocis

Advocis, The Financial Advisors Association of Canada, is the leading association for financial advisors and planners. With over 7,500 members in 39 chapters across the country, Advocis advocates for professionalism and consumer protection. Advocis offers designations, continuing education opportunities, industry-leading publications, study groups, and practice development resources.

