“Reversing Alzheimer’s” by Marama's Dr. Heather Sandison Makes the New York Times Bestseller List

The Book Offers Ways to Reverse Cognitive Decline.

Vista, CA , July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned naturopathic doctor Dr. Heather Sandison celebrates the success of her latest book, “Reversing Alzheimer's: The New Toolkit to Improve Cognition and Protect Brain Health." Released on June 11, 2024, the book has already earned a place on the prestigious New York Times Bestseller list.

In her groundbreaking book, Dr. Sandison, who specializes in neurocognitive medicine, shares her extensive expertise in combating cognitive decline through a holistic approach. Her innovative protocols integrate lifestyle adjustments, environmental considerations, dietary modifications, and cognitive exercises aimed at slowing or reversing Alzheimer’s disease and dementia progression.



Dr. Sandison is the founder and medical director of Solcere, a cutting-edge clinic dedicated to neurocognitive health, and Marama, a pioneering residential memory care facility.

At Solcere, she and her team provide personalized, integrative care to optimize brain health. Their healing philosophy combines modern medical tests, research, and diagnostics with traditional approaches like herbal medicine, nutrition, detoxification, physical therapies, exercise, and counseling.

Meanwhile, Marama, located in San Diego, is a sanctuary for individuals experiencing memory loss. It offers a unique, immersive experience following protocols developed by Dr. Dale Bredesen. These protocols have shown significant improvements in cognitive function for many residents.

Dr. Sandison’s work has been widely recognized in the medical community. She is the primary investigator and author of the peer-reviewed article “Observed Improvement in Cognition During a Personalized Lifestyle Intervention in People With Cognitive Decline,” published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease in August 2023.

“I am honored to share my knowledge and tools through this book, providing hope and practical solutions for those affected by Alzheimer’s and cognitive decline,” said Dr. Sandison. “The success of our protocols at Solcere and Marama demonstrates the power of an integrative approach to brain health.”

Dr. Heather Sandison also hosts the annual Reverse Alzheimer’s Summit. Her mission is to change how Alzheimer’s is perceived, aiming to make dementia rare and optional while promoting optimal brain health practices.

She has devoted her career to transforming dementia care with compassionate and innovative solutions. Known for her pioneering approach, she integrates groundbreaking, multi-modal interventions across clinical, residential, research, and educational platforms.

Her efforts have significantly improved the lives of patients, residents, and caregivers alike, setting new standards in dementia care and advancing the understanding of neurocognitive health at Marama.

For more information on Dr. Heather Sandison and her work, Solcere, and Marama, visit solcere.com and maramaexperience.com.

Dr. Sandison’s bestselling book “Reversing Alzheimer’s: The New Toolkit to Improve Cognition and Protect Brain Health” is available at major bookstores and online retailers.

