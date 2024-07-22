The All-New ROG Ally X is Now Available in Canada

The highly anticipated gaming handheld is now available in Canada for CA$1,099, and raises the bar with numerous hardware improvements



KEY POINTS

More storage, faster RAM, longer battery life : 1 TB M.2 2280 SSD, 24 GB LPDDR5-7500 RAM, and 80 Wh battery stand ready for the latest games

: 1 TB M.2 2280 SSD, 24 GB LPDDR5-7500 RAM, and 80 Wh battery stand ready for the latest games Updated controls and connectivity : Improved joysticks and ergonomics allow for more precise control, while two USB-C ® ports increase flexibility

: Improved joysticks and ergonomics allow for more precise control, while two USB-C ports increase flexibility Improved thermals all around: New fans push up to 24% more air through a third vent, while keeping the panel up to 6°C cooler to the touch





TORONTO, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) is thrilled to announce the Canadian availability of the highly anticipated ROG Ally X handheld game console. The ROG Ally X, designed for exceptional Windows 11 gaming on the go, is now available starting July 22nd, 2024, at Best Buy Canada and the ASUS eShop starting from CA$1,099.

Building upon the success of the original ROG Ally, the ROG Ally X features the powerful AMD Ryzen™ Z1 Extreme processor and introduces significant hardware upgrades including 1 TB of SSD storage, 24 GB of high-speed LPDDR5-7500 RAM, and a robust 80 Wh battery. These enhancements are housed in a newly redesigned chassis that improves ergonomics, cooling, and connectivity. Combined with Armoury Crate SE 1.5, which features a new customizable game library and unified system updates, the ROG Ally X is designed to #playALLYourgames better than ever.

More storage, faster RAM, and longer battery life

Built with user feedback at its heart, the ROG Ally X amps of many of its crucial internal components. A new 1 TB SSD ensures users have room for all their games, up from 512 GB on the original Ally. In addition, the ROG Ally X uses a redesigned motherboard featuring an M.2 2280 form factor slot, allowing users to more easily upgrade their storage to larger drives than previously possible.

Accompanying this storage upgrade is 24 GB of DDR5-7500 RAM for more flexibility. As an APU, the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme shares its video RAM with the device’s system RAM. With modern games using more VRAM for high-resolution, lifelike textures, 24 GB of system memory allows users to allocate more memory to both the system and the GPU for better performance in the next generation of AAA titles.

Finally, the ROG Ally X has also been outfitted with an 80 Wh battery, double the capacity of the previous model, so users can game longer away from the wall. And despite a sizeable improvement in battery life, the ROG Ally X only weighs 70 grams more than the original ROG Ally, with the weight distribution perfectly centered where the gamer's thumb and forefinger lie while gripping the device. This keeps it feeling lighter than its 678 g weight would imply, ensuring comfortable play and portability for all.

Updated controls and connectivity

The ROG Ally X features a redesigned chassis in a brand-new black colorway, with slightly deeper handles and a more rounded shape for improved comfort, without adding much thickness to the device. The buttons and sticks are arranged in a slightly more ergonomic angle, with a slant to the triggers that makes them easier to press. The macro buttons on the back are also smaller, to reduce accidental presses while keeping them easily accessible.

The joysticks have been replaced with new, more durable module rated for a 5-million-cycle lifespan, with stiffer springs for a more familiar response curve to longtime controller gamers. The D-Pad has been similarly improved, with more precise eight-direction input for fighting and retro games.

Users overwhelmingly requested more universal I/O, so the original XG Mobile port has been replaced with two USB-C® ports on the ROG Ally X, one of which is Thunderbolt™-compatible for wide interoperability with third-party docks and external GPUs.

Improved thermals all around

To accommodate the new battery, the ROG Ally X features new fans that are 23% smaller, but utilize 50% thinner fan blades to improve airflow. Two new tunnels in the fan housing direct air up and out toward an additional, third exhaust vent on the upper edge of the ROG Ally X. This new thermal solution provides 24% more air volume to be pushed through the device, cooling not only the internal components but also the touch screen, which measures up to 6°C cooler for more comfortable long-term usage.

Availability & Pricing

The ROG Ally X is now available in exclusivity on the ASUS eShop and Best Buy.

The new ROG Ally X boasts an improved 80 Wh battery, 24 Gb of DDR5-7500 RAM, and an improved 1 TB SSD, with full size M.2 2280 slot, and is available for CA$1,099.

SPECIFICATIONS 1

ASUS ROG Ally X

Operating System Windows 11 Home Display 7” FHD (1920x1080) 16:9, 500 nits brightness, 100% sRGB, Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™ with Gorilla® Glass DXC coating, touchscreen, 120 Hz refresh rate, 7 ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium CPU AMD Ryzen™ Z1 Extreme Processor ("Zen4" architecture with 4 nm process, 8-core /16-threads, 24MB total cache, up to 5.10 GHz boost) GPU AMD Radeon™ Graphics (AMD RDNA™ 3, 12 CUs, up to 2.7 GHz, up to 8.6 Teraflops) Memory 24 GB LPDDR5 on board (7500 MHz dual channel) Storage 1 TB M.2 2280 NVMe™ PCIe® G4x4 Value SSD I/O Ports 1 x Audio combo jack

1 x Micro SD Card reader (UHS-II, 312MB/s)

1 x USB-C® supports USB 3.2 Gen 2 (DisplayPort™ 1.4 with FreeSync support, Power Delivery 3.0 (Input: 20V/5A, Output 5V/1.5A))

1 x USB4® (Thunderbolt™ 4 compliance, DisplayPort™ 1.4 with FreeSync support, Power Delivery 3.0 (Input: 20V/5A, output:5V/3A) Audio 2-speaker system with Smart Amplifier Technology

Dolby Atmos®

AI noise-canceling technology

Hi-Res Audio certification

Built-in array microphone Battery 80 Wh Power Supply USB-C®, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25 A, 65 W, Input: 100~240V AC 50 / 60 Hz universal Dimension 28.0 x 11.1 x 2.47 cm Weight 678 g

About ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world’s best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at http://rog.asus.com .

1 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.asus.com

