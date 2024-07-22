Maritime Digitization Market Research

Increasing demand for efficiency and cost reduction is driving the maritime digitization market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Why You Should Invest In this Industry | The Maritime Digitization Market Share Reach USD 423.4 Billion by 2031." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global maritime digitization market size was valued at $157.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $423.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 235 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A47395

Rising demand for efficiency and cost reduction, increasing digitalization in maritime industry due to surge in importance of customer satisfaction, and the development of new technologies such as AI and ML drive the global maritime digitization market. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global maritime digitization market share.

The maritime digitization market is segmented on the basis of technology, deployment mode, application and end user. By technology, it is segmented into AI, IoT, blockchain and others. By deployment mode, it is segmented into on-premise and cloud. By application, it is segmented into fleet management, vessel tracking, energy management, inventory management, and predictive maintenance. By end user, it is bifurcated into ports & terminals, shipping companies, and maritime freight forwarders. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A47395

COVID-19 Scenario:

● The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global maritime digitization market, owing to the high adoption of technologies such as IoT and AI to improve efficiency and reduced costs.

● Moreover, in the initial period of the pandemic, shipping companies had to face disruptions in supply chains, which boosted the demand for maritime digitization.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A47395

Based on application, the fleet management segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global maritime digitization market, and is expected maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the predictive maintenance segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on technology, the IoT segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global maritime digitization market. However, the AI segment is expected to rule the roost by 2031. Also, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes blockchain and others segment.

Based on end user, the ports and terminals segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global maritime digitization market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. On the other hand, Maritime Freight Forwarders segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global maritime digitization market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to rule the roost by 2031. Also, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Leading market players of the global maritime digitization market analyzed in the research include Iridium Communications Inc., Inmarsat Global Limited, Perle, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Spire Global, Inc., xyzt.ai, MariApps Marine Solutions, Windward Ltd., SparkCognition, ORBCOMM.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (235 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/maritime-digitization-market/purchase-options

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.