DroneNerds and FlytBase Partner to Deploy Autonomous Docked Drones at Scale

Fort Lauderdale, FL, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds, one of North America’s largest retailers, distributors, and providers of drone solutions, is proud to announce a partnership with FlytBase, a leading drone autonomy software company. FlytBase’s software platform enables seamless automation of repeatable and routine drone missions with docking stations for site security, asset inspection, and emergency response — all accessible remotely.

What this Partnership Brings

Drone-in-a-box systems are rapidly gaining traction across various enterprise use cases, transitioning from proof-of-concept stages to scaled deployments. However, deploying this technology requires specialized expertise. System integrators must collaborate closely with enterprise users to tailor solutions, select reliable hardware and software components, ensure IT standards compliance, obtain waivers and approvals for autonomous remote operations, and integrate seamlessly with existing enterprise systems.

DroneNerds, an early adopter of drone docking stations since 2021, has extensive experience in helping enterprises deploy, manage, and operate docking stations at scale. Specializing in the public safety and security sectors, DroneNerds has the expertise required to provide customized solutions to enterprise users for scaled-docked drone operations.

"Partnering with FlytBase enables us to enhance our offerings with cutting-edge autonomous drone technology. We are committed to delivering top-tier solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients. This collaboration will allow us to push the boundaries of what’s possible in drone operations, ensuring our customers receive the most advanced, reliable, and efficient systems available,” states Jeremy Schneiderman, CEO of Drone Nerds.

Nitin Gupta, Founder & CEO of FlytBase, states “ We are excited to partner with DroneNerds, a leader in delivering comprehensive drone solutions. Their expertise aligns with our goal to drive the adoption of advanced docked drone automation technologies like the DJI Dock 2 across various industries. With DroneNerds' extensive experience and customer-focused approach, we are confident that this collaboration will accelerate the deployment of autonomous drone solutions, providing significant operational efficiencies and enhanced safety for multiple enterprise users.”

About DroneNerds:

Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more.

For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com.

About FlytBase:

Founded in 2016, FlytBase, Inc., a Silicon Valley company, is an enterprise drone autonomy software platform. FlytBase was part of Cisco's accelerator program and was recognized as the Grand Champion at NTT Data’s Global Innovation Contest. FlytBase's enterprise-grade secure, reliable, & scalable platform is designed for system integrators to seamlessly integrate various components of the drone ecosystem, including hardware, BVLOS capabilities, and data analytics/management apps, to fully automate flight operations and build custom workflows for enterprise use-cases like security, inspections, or emergency response. To learn more about FlytBase, visit www.flytbase.com.







