DOCS Medical Group Teams Up with Bridgeport to Offer Free Summer Vaccinations for Kids

The Bridgeport Department of Health, with DOCS Medical Group, is providing free vaccinations for children in Bridgeport, CT, throughout the summer.

BRIDGEPORT, CONNECTICUT, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOCS Medical Group is excited to announce a new partnership with Bridgeport Department of Health & Social Services to provide free vaccinations for children residing in Bridgeport throughout the summer.

This initiative aims to ensure that all children in the community are healthy and ready for the upcoming school year.

Children can receive these vital vaccinations at NO COST, AND INSURANCE IS NOT REQUIRED to participate.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to visit the DOCS Urgent Care & Primary Care - Bridgeport website or call to make an appointment for their child. This collaborative effort underscores the commitment to public health and the well-being of Bridgeport’s youth.

Why Vaccinations Are Crucial

As mandated by Connecticut regulations, children are required to receive vaccinations at specific age milestones. These vaccinations are crucial for maintaining children's health while they are enrolled in school, as they protect against various preventable diseases that could otherwise lead to serious health issues.

“Making sure your children are up-to-date with their vaccinations is one of the most important steps you can take to protect their health and the health of others,” said DOCS Medical Group. “We are committed to making these vaccinations accessible to all children in Bridgeport,” they added.

2024 Recommended Immunizations

Ensuring timely vaccinations is crucial for protecting against various serious diseases. Here’s a summary of the recommended immunizations by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for preteens and teens in 2024.

Birth Through 6 Years Old:

RSV antibody

Hepatitis B

Rotavirus

DTaP

Hib

Pneumococcal

Polio

COVID-19

Influenza/Flu

MMR

Chickenpox

Hepatitis A

Children 7–18 Years Old:

HPV

Tdap1

Meningococcal ACWY

Meningococcal B

Influenza/Flu

COVID-19

RSV

Mpox

Dengue

Note: Parents should consult their child’s health care provider for additional guidance if their child has any medical condition that increases the risk of infection or is pregnant, if the child will be traveling outside the United States, or if any vaccines have been missed.

How to Get Vaccinated

To book an appointment, parents and guardians are encouraged to visit the DOCS Medical website and navigating to the 'Book an Appointment' section.

Here, you'll find an easy-to-use form where you can provide essential details such as your preferred date and time, the reason for your visit, and any specific requirements or requests you may have. Alternatively, you can call our office directly, and our friendly staff will be more than happy to assist you in scheduling a time that works best for you.

Please note that WE ARE NOT OPEN ON WEEKENDS. Once your appointment is confirmed, you will receive a confirmation email or text with all the necessary details, including directions to our office and any pre-visit instructions.

For more information about the vaccination program or to schedule an appointment, please contact:

DOCS Medical Group

1677 East Main Street, Bridgeport, CT 06610

Telephone: (203)-612-7929

