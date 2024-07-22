Based on True Events, New Book WHAT YOU DON’T SEE Provides Thrilling Insight into the Dynamics of Narcissistic Abuse

Advocate for victims of domestic abuse pens ode to survivors in new book from Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For those who have experienced abuse, the shadow of trauma lingers long after the bruises fade. As an advocate for victims of domestic violence, author Quin Butler understands how challenging it can be for survivors to let go of their past and break free from the vicious cycle of abuse. Eager to release them from the shadow and bring them into the light, she presents a new psychological thriller inspired by true events to empower survivors. “What distinguishes my book from other psychological thrillers is that it is largely inspired by real events,” Butler says. “The situations and themes will speak to anyone who has suffered at the hands of abuse.”

In “What You Don’t See,” readers follow Persephone “Seph” as she navigates adulthood while tethered to shadows of the past. Combatting inner turmoil, Seph discovers newfound strength, allowing her to liberate herself from mental captivity and face her fears head-on. “What You Don’t See” delivers plenty of heart-pounding suspense, but there is also hope. And with every reveal, Butler imparts genuine insights on the effects of abuse. Exploring the complexities of adulthood while illuminating one woman’s indomitable spirit, Butler’s gripping narrative presents a unique perspective on the challenges faced by survivors and highlights the transformative power of overcoming adversity. Offering readers a compelling look at the human experience, the book blends shocking twists with themes of resilience and empowerment to inspire others to confront their own shadows.

“What You Don’t See” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

Quin C. Butler is a Life Sciences professional by day and aspiring author by night. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business and economics from Bowling Green State University and an MBA in finance from the University of Rochester. A baker, music lover, and volunteer, she lives in Montgomery County, MD with her mini–Australian Shepherd Rhea.

For more information on the author and her work, please visit her website or social media accounts.

IG: @quinc_b

TikTok: @quinc_b

Website: quincb.com

Media Contact:

Quin C. Butler

Email quincbllc@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Quin C. Butler

Attachment

Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing publicity@palmettopublishing.com