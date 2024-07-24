Distributing Health & Caregiving Resources to Rural Communities
A multi-pronged approach to supporting caregivers in balancing caring for aging loved ones with a job and other responsibilities.
We’re offering a free 5-day trial of the Caring Place HUB. These resources, especially those designed to reduce healthcare costs, help relieve some of the burden caregivers and their families carry.”OLDWICK, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americans who live outside the city anywhere in the country are probably more than 10 miles away from the nearest hospital, says Pew Research. But that’s not the only way to measure how challenging it can be to access caregiver resources in any zip code. And it’s expensive. The average caregiver for an aging loved one spent $7,242 a year out of pocket on caregiving activities.
On average, that amounted to 26% of their income. But those aren’t new numbers. Those are according to the results of an AARP national study in the spring of 2021. And it’s not getting better. PwC’s Health Research Institute reports that Healthcare costs are set to rise by as much as 8% in 2025. So, how can caregivers for an aging family member control healthcare costs?
Multi-Pronged Approach to Healthcare Cost Control
CareWise Solutions is uniquely positioned to support caregivers in balancing caring for aging loved ones with a job and other responsibilities. So, they take a multipronged approach in the Caring Place HUB agetech app. This online dashboard includes proprietary and vetted, curated resources for caregivers, their employers, and their families, with access to targeted healthcare cost control resources.
Affordable Mobile Data Plans – To tap into virtual resources, the first step is a mobile data plan for video conferencing calls with healthcare professionals. With nationwide coverage, users keep their unlocked phone and phone number (Or get a new one if they want.) For as little as $10/mo, 2GB of high-speed data per month, then slowed (no overage), unlimited talk & text + data, with a free SIM Card and Free Shipping.
Virtual Docs, Labs & Rxs – DirectCare Essentials offers on-demand telemedicine, generic prescription coverage, and affordable outpatient lab testing to save families more. On-demand Telemedicine connects users with top-tier physicians within 10 minutes or less on average. Integrated outpatient lab services work seamlessly with virtual care.
$0 Co-pay for over 200 of the most common generic medications for both acute and chronic conditions at over 65,000 pharmacies nationwide, including CVS, Costco, Rite-Aid, and Walgreens. Affordability for the entire family, with individual benefits extending to up to 6 dependents.
Compare Healthcare Options – When exploring further treatment options, compare costs from a list of local healthcare providers, their FEES, and individual co-pays in seconds. Users can even negotiate. By harnessing the power of AI, Healthcare IQ compares healthcare options in just 3 simple steps.
1. Diagnosis – Add the condition to the first box. It auto-fills, so just start typing.
2. Treatment – Choose from surgery, medicine, or an evaluation. Or users can choose “Not Sure” from the list.
3. Location – Add a Zip Code
Click the ESTIMATE MY COST button to choose from local healthcare providers and compare costs.
Access Caregiver & Family Resources
Inside the Caring Place HUB (on the very front page) are the links to these 3 resources. Controlling healthcare costs is vital for families caring for aging loved ones, and that’s why these 3 are among the hundreds of resources in the Caring Place HUB.
CAREWISESOLUTIONS-ORG is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit educational organization. Tax-deductible donations support continued research, education and communications efforts.
The Caring Place HUB: A caregivers' journey