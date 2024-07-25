Workday Joins National Veteran Business Development Council as Newest Corporate Member
DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is proud to announce that Workday, Inc., a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money, has joined as its newest corporate member. This partnership signifies Workday's commitment to supporting the veteran business community and fostering diversity in the corporate world.
Workday, renowned for its innovative approach to business solutions, will bring valuable insights and resources to NVBDC-certified Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs). This collaboration is a significant step in Workday's ongoing efforts to promote inclusive economic growth and provide opportunities for veterans in the business sector.
Workday’s Supplier Diversity program is an extension of the company’s commitment to building a more equitable world, focused on developing greater levels of diversity across Workday’s supplier base and investing in underrepresented communities to serve its customers more inclusively and equitably.
"Workday's membership is a testament to its dedication to diversity and inclusion in the corporate arena. Their commitment aligns with our mission to advance the success of service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses," said Brigadier General (Ret) Dick Miller, President of NVBDC.
Through this partnership, NVBDC aims to provide more opportunities for its members to engage with major corporations, like Workday. These interactions will help veteran-owned businesses to gain visibility, enhance their capabilities, and ultimately contribute significantly to the national economy.
“As part of our commitment to VIBE —Value Inclusion, Belonging, and Equity for all—we believe that our supply base should represent the diversity of our workforce and customers,” said Lindsey Kirchberg, Senior Director of the Procurement Center of Excellence, Workday. “By investing in relationships with organizations like NVBDC and partnering with diverse businesses, we have an opportunity to drive competitive advantage and deliver on our promise to build a more equitable world.”
The National Veteran Business Development Council is the original certifying body for veteran-owned businesses in the United States. The NVBDC provides certification and support to veteran-owned businesses, as well as education and training programs for corporations seeking to increase supplier diversity. The organization's mission is to promote supplier diversity and economic opportunity for certified service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
For more information on this opportunity with Workday and to learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB additional support is available. Please feel free to reach out to NVBDC by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
