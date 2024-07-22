Sunset Transportation Named a 2024 G75 Green Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics

Sunset Transportation is recognized for adopting environmentally focused technologies and practices throughout its operations

ST. LOUIS, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunset Transportation ("Sunset"), a premier third-party logistics (3PL) provider and leader in global supply chain solutions, has been named a 2024 G75 Green Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics . For the second year in a row, Sunset is among 75 companies recognized for their commitment to supply chain sustainability through eco-friendly initiatives and best practices that enhance a more sustainable global supply chain.



"Recognition as a G75 Green Supply Chain Partner for two consecutive years highlights our unwavering commitment to infusing sustainable practices throughout our operations," said Lindsey Graves, CEO of Sunset Transportation. "We strive to minimize our environmental impact and deliver eco-friendly solutions to our customers and business partners."

Sunset has adopted environmentally focused technologies and practices throughout its operations. This includes collaborating with shippers and carriers to meet strict environmental standards, utilizing advanced technology to enhance efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and monitor emissions through detailed reporting. Specifically, the 3PL is leveraging its partnership with Highway to continuously advance shippers’ sustainability goals by streamlining compliance processes. Sunset’s partnership with Highway enables shippers and carriers to work together to measure, establish benchmarks, and report emissions to improve freight efficiency and environmental performance within their supply chain.

“We've invested in the Highway platform, which actively monitors carriers' certification statuses and renewal dates for various sustainability programs, including the EPA-backed SmartWay program - with which Sunset has been a member since 2004, the Air Resources Board Equipment Registration (ARBER) system, and the California-focused Air Regulations Board (CARB) system,” said Graves. “Highway provides automated verification, auditing, visibility, and compliance data, ensuring that we source partner carriers who meet the rigorous and unique sustainability requirements of our shippers on a load-by-load basis.”

In addition, Sunset Transportation offers customers monthly emissions reports, detailing emissions per location, by carrier, load count, and identifying opportunities for carbon reduction. Within Sunset’s internal organization, the 3PL utilizes energy-efficient lighting and windows in all locations, and practices paperless freight payment, as well as carrier and customer accounting processes.

Sunset's recognition as a 2024 G75 Green Supply Chain Partner reaffirms its proactive approach to sustainability. Through initiatives focused on energy efficiency, carbon footprint reduction, sustainable partnerships, and technological innovation, Sunset continues to lead by example in promoting eco-friendly practices within the logistics industry. This accolade not only highlights Sunset's commitment to environmental responsibility but also its ongoing efforts to drive positive change in supply chain management.

For more information on Sunset Transportation's sustainability initiatives or to learn more about their services, please visit www.sunsettrans.com .

ABOUT SUNSET

Sunset Transportation is a Top 10 logistics company with family roots, global reach, and best-in-class customer service. Our culture allows customers to feel like family, while offering a wide variety of transportation and logistics solutions, advanced TMS solutions, reporting, and shipment reliability. Sunset is privately-owned with eight (8) branch offices in the U.S. and Mexico. To learn more, visit www.SunsetTrans.com .