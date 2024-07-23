(Video) Sheila Jackson Lee: A Stalwart Advocate for Iranian Freedom and Human Rights

Sheila Jackson Lee, the esteemed U.S. Congresswoman from Texas, has left an indelible mark on the world through her support for human rights, democracy, and the Iranian Resistance. She encouraged the future generations to fight for what is right, no matter the cost. In 2007, Jackson Lee by speaking at a gathering in Paris, expressing her support for the Iranian Resistance and President-elect Maryam Rajavi. She stated, “I am thrilled to be able to send greetings to Mrs. Maryam Rajavi and those who believe in democracy for Iran.” Maryam Rajavi, the (NCRI) President-elect, expressed her profound grief and heartfelt condolences in a message: “The people of Iran have lost a passionate defender, and I have lost a close and compassionate friend who stood with the Iranian Resistance for decades." Mrs. Rajavi, "Sheila Jackson Lee defended the Iranian Resistance against the clerical regime, condemned the policy of appeasement, and defended PMOI members in Ashraf. Her mane remains in the hearts and minds of freedom-loving people around the world, and Iran.” Mrs. Rajavi, "In her honor, let us continue the fight for freedom and human rights. Sheila Jackson Lee’s life and legacy remind us that even, one person’s courage and dedication can make a profound difference. Let us carry forward her spirit of hope and love.”

PARIS, FRANCE, July 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Foreign Affairs Committee reported that Sheila Jackson Lee, the esteemed U.S. Congresswoman from Texas, has left an indelible mark on the world through her steadfast support for human rights, democracy, and the Iranian Resistance.Her untimely passing has left a void in the hearts of many who admired her unwavering dedication to justice and freedom. Her legacy will continue to inspire future generations to fight for what is right, no matter the cost.For over three decades, Sheila Jackson Lee championed the cause of the Iranian people and their Resistance movement. Her advocacy for a democratic Iran was unwavering, and she stood as a beacon of hope for those oppressed by tyranny. Her efforts were not confined to words but were backed by concrete actions that significantly impacted her.In 2007, Jackson Lee demonstrated her commitment to human rights by speaking at a gathering in Paris, expressing her support for the Iranian Resistance and President-elect Maryam Rajavi. She stated, “I am thrilled to be able to send greetings to Mrs. Maryam Rajavi and those who believe in democracy for Iran.”In December 2009, amidst the crackdown on Ashraf residents by the Iraqi government, Jackson Lee condemned the attacks, emphasizing the need for U.S. intervention to prevent further violence. She said, “In no case is the behavior of the Iraqi government more concerning than in their treatment of the residents of Ashraf.”In January 2010, she condemned the execution of human rights activist Ali Saremi, calling the act “barbaric and inhumane” and expressing her solidarity with the Iranian people. “Despite torture and severe prison conditions, Mr. Saremi stood tall for the freedom of his people,” she noted.Her advocacy continued in April 2011, when she called for the immediate withdrawal of military forces from Camp Ashraf and urged the U.S. State Department to pressure Iraq to end the violence against its residents. Jackson Lee stated, “I call for the immediate withdrawal of military forces from this civilian camp and urge the U.S. to ensure Iraq ends the violence.”Throughout her career, Jackson Lee remained a vocal critic of the Iranian regime’s human rights violations. She was instrumental in the fight to delist the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI) from the U.S. terror list, advocating tirelessly for their rights and safety. “Together, we declared that the PMOI is not a terrorist organization. We fought that battle and we won,” she proudly recalled.In August 2022, she participated in an exhibition in front of the U.S. Congress, commemorating the victims of the 1988 massacre and the 2019 protests . She declared, “Nothing is more important than to honor the memory of these young men and women who stood against brutality, injustice, and oppression.”February 2023, saw Jackson Lee co-chairing the “Iranian Women Caucus” in the U.S. Congress alongside Congresswoman Nancy Mace. They introduced Resolution 310, condemning the Iranian regime’s inaction regarding the poisoning of Iranian schoolgirls.This bipartisan resolution highlighted the regime’s atrocities and called for accountability.During the 2023 Free Iran Gathering, Jackson Lee praised Maryam Rajavi and the Iranian Resistance for their relentless fight for democracy. She expressed her gratitude for their courage and dedication, stating, “Thank you for your fight for democracy and joining other freedom fighters to ensure democracy is achieved.”Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, expressed her profound grief and heartfelt condolences in a message:“The people of Iran have lost a passionate defender, and I have lost a close and compassionate friend who stood with the Iranian Resistance for several decades, even in the most challenging circumstances.She defended the Iranian Resistance against the clerical regime, the policy of appeasement, and unjust labels, defended PMOI members in Ashraf, and faced many adversaries with unwavering courage. Her name and memory will forever remain in the hearts and minds of freedom-loving people around the world, especially among my compatriots in Iran.”In her honor, let us continue the fight for freedom, democracy, and human rights. Sheila Jackson Lee’s life and legacy remind us that even in the face of adversity, one person’s courage and dedication can make a profound difference. As we remember her contributions, let us carry forward her spirit of hope and love, striving for a world where justice and freedom prevail.Rest in power, Sheila Jackson Lee. Your legacy will continue to inspire and guide us in our quest for a democratic and just world.If you wish to receive the NCRI weekly Newsletter, please use the following link to subscribe: https://bit.ly/3SMgEla

