NIST Announces Funding Opportunity for AI-Focused Manufacturing USA Institute

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has announced an open competition for a new Manufacturing USA institute focused on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to increase the resilience of U.S. manufacturers. The Notice of Funding Opportunity was published today on Grants.gov.

NIST anticipates funding up to $70 million over a five-year period, subject to the availability of federal funds, for the recipient to establish and operate the new institute. The institute will be required to obtain cost-share funds from nonfederal sources.

“AI has enormous potential to make us smarter, faster and more innovative, but we have to work together to maximize its benefits and mitigate its risks,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “Through this new AI-focused Manufacturing USA institute, we will help leverage AI to supercharge manufacturing, empower our workforce and create secure, resilient supply chains.”

“This new Manufacturing USA institute will strengthen the U.S. economy by helping manufacturers make smart use of AI to boost their productivity and increase their resilience in the face of supply chain disruptions and other unexpected events,” said Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology and NIST Director Laurie E. Locascio. “We look forward to reviewing innovative proposals that will help domestic manufacturers maximize the potential of AI.”

Manufacturing USA is a national network of institutes that brings together people, ideas and technology to solve advanced manufacturing challenges. All Manufacturing USA institutes are public-private partnerships that catalyze stakeholders to work together to accelerate innovation by co-investing in industrially relevant, cross-cutting advanced manufacturing products and processes.

The new Manufacturing USA institute will be expected to develop cost-effective, AI-based advanced manufacturing capabilities by collaborating with industry, academia and government. This public-private partnership will integrate expertise in AI, manufacturing and supply chain networks to promote manufacturing resilience. Proposals can cut across multiple industrial sectors or focus on just one.

In addition, the new institute is expected to concentrate its efforts on three primary areas of operation: advancing technology development, developing an educated and skilled workforce, and developing shared infrastructure and facilities.

All applicants are expected to clearly define their intended outcomes and timelines for delivering them. Proposals must address a compelling U.S. industrial need, demonstrate significant industry buy-in, and avoid duplicating the efforts of existing Manufacturing USA institutes and the planned Department of Commerce-sponsored Digital Twins Institute for Semiconductor Manufacturing.

This competition will have a two-stage application process. Concept papers will be considered in the first stage of the competition. In the second stage, applicants with the best concepts will be invited to submit full proposals. The deadline for submitting concept papers is Sept. 30, 2024. Additional deadlines and other important dates are listed in the notice on Grants.gov.

This competition is open to accredited institutions of higher education; U.S.-based nonprofit and for-profit organizations with majority domestic ownership or control; and state, local, U.S. territorial and Indian tribal governments.

NIST will host an informational webinar and an in-person proposer’s day event focused on this funding opportunity. Dates and locations of these events will be posted on the NIST website.

Manufacturing USA was created to secure U.S. global leadership in advanced manufacturing through large-scale public-private collaboration on technology, supply chain, and advanced manufacturing workforce development. The network comprises the U.S. Departments of Commerce, Energy and Defense, their sponsored manufacturing innovation institutes, and six additional federal agency partners, creating a whole-of-government, national effort to drive innovation in manufacturing. In 2022, the network worked with over 2,500 member organizations, including more than 1,500, mostly small, manufacturers; collaborated on over 670 applied R&D projects; engaged over 106,000 people in advanced manufacturing workforce development; and generated investments of $416 million in these activities from state, federal and industry funds.