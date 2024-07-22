Hunger Resource Network Receives the SBB Research Group Foundation Grant

CHICAGO, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunger Resource Network received a $5,000 grant from the SBB Research Group Foundation, which awards monthly grants to support impactful organizations.



Hunger Resource Network (HRN), based in Northbrook, IL, focuses on reducing hunger by supporting food pantries, soup kitchens, and shelters throughout Chicagoland. HRN’s mission involves providing essential food resources and fostering partnerships to address the nutritional needs of the local community, striving to make a meaningful difference in the fight against hunger.

HRN envisions a future where those experiencing food insecurity receive comprehensive assistance. Key initiatives, like the Poultry to Pantries program, symbolize the journey toward food security and advocate for widespread support.

The Poultry to Pantries event brings the community together to raise awareness about hunger issues and inspire participants to overcome personal challenges. Twice each year, HRN purchases hundreds of thousands of pounds of nutritious, protein-rich chicken—a crucial yet often scarce resource for organizations feeding those in need. On Poultry to Pantries Delivery Days, numerous trucks arrive at HRN's distribution center to collect their allocations of chicken, which they then distribute to various food pantries, soup kitchens, and shelters across Chicagoland.

Kerry Smith, the Development Director of Hunger Resource Network, shares, "Our recipients frequently cook the chicken on the day they receive it, highlighting their immediate need. We are committed to enhancing our efforts to reach even more people in the future. In 2023, HRN successfully provided 436,670 meals."

HRN's strategy includes educational initiatives, outreach programs, and collaborative partnerships to provide valuable insights, foster connections, and address critical issues like food insecurity and nutrition in the community. Peer mentorship programs offer a platform for individuals to share experiences and provide mutual support, fostering empathy and personal growth. HRN's Chicagoland Partnerships aim to create meaningful connections and camaraderie among community members, volunteers, and organizations through shared experiences and available resources.

HRN remains dedicated to providing individuals with the resources and support needed to navigate food insecurity and lead fulfilling lives.

“We are honored to support the Hunger Resource Network’s dedication to combating food insecurity through an initiative like Poultry to Pantries to support impactful organizations addressing critical community needs,” said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship, which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

Email: grants@sbbrg.org

Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062, United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: https://www.sbbrg.org