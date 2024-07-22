New Hunting Opportunities Offered: DNR Outdoors Beyond Barriers

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the Outdoors Beyond Barriers initiative earlier this year, and already new events are planned for mobility-challenged hunters this upcoming season.

“More than 2.2 million Georgians have a disability, and of that, 14 percent of those are mobility related. Outdoors Beyond Barriers puts an increased focus on expanding existing and creating new adaptive outdoor opportunities,” said Walter Rabon, Commissioner of Georgia DNR. “Having personally attended one of the initial adaptive hunts we introduced last year, I cannot wait to see the excitement of hunters taking part in some exceptional new opportunities this next year.”

The Outdoors Beyond Barriers initiative puts an emphasis on removing obstacles for people with mobility impairments to help them connect with nature, explore the outdoors, and take part in activities like hunting and fishing that may have previously been unavailable.

NEW Hunting Opportunities! Beginning July 15, adaptive hunters will have the opportunity to apply for one of seven New Adaptive Wildlife Management Area (WMA) Hunting Events on public properties across the state. To apply, visit GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com and select the “Events and Learning Opportunities” tab. The deadline for applications is August 15, 2024.

Previously, adaptive hunters could take advantage of an early waterfowl hunting opportunity on private land or participate in one of the multiple dedicated mobility-impaired hunts (for different species) on a variety of public land Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs). These opportunities will continue.

Georgia DNR also is working on more accessible fishing events and seeking additional outdoor opportunities in partnership with private landowners throughout Georgia.

Other Adaptive Opportunities and Amenities in Georgia:

• Action Trackchairs Available at Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites.

• Accessible Cottage/Campsite Accommodations at Georgia State Parks.

• Accessible Kayak Launch at Hard Labor Creek State Park.

• Accessible Horse Ramps (Don Carter State Park and Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center).

• Georgia Public Fishing Areas offer a variety of ADA accessible fishing piers and facilities.

• Coastal Public Fishing Piers are ADA-accessible.

• 12 Public Ranges (Archery or Shooting) in Georgia are ADA-accessible.

• Birding and Wildlife Viewing Opportunities: Many DNR sites offer multiple accessible piers and trails for mobility-impaired visitors and others, including the Colonial Coast Birding Trail and the ADA bridge connecting the City of Winder with Fort Yargo State Park.

Eligible participants must meet the requirements for a disability hunting and fishing license. However, hunters taking part in these new hunts do not have to possess a Disability License if they already have an alternate legal license, such as a Lifetime License.

Disability License Change: Disabled hunters who complete the “Certification of Disability Application” (available at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com) and are approved will receive an electronic certificate of disability and never again have to resubmit proof of their disability (as long as they remain disabled). The certification allows hunters to obtain their disability hunting or fishing license online or by phone.

For more information on the Outdoors Beyond Barriers initiative, visit GADNR.org/OBB.

