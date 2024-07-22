- Docket Number:
- FDA-2024-D-2581
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
This guidance provides answers to commonly asked questions from applicants and other interested parties (collectively referred to as applicants throughout this guidance) regarding postapproval manufacturing changes (referred to as manufacturing changes throughout this guidance) made to licensed biosimilars and licensed interchangeable biosimilars. This question-and-answer (Q&A) guidance is intended to inform prospective and current applicants of the nature and type of information that applicants should provide in support of manufacturing changes to licensed biosimilars and licensed interchangeable biosimilars in different reporting categories.
