Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences (Ontario Shores) launches Mindful Minutes podcast and video series in celebration of Psychology Week

WHITBY, Ontario, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario Shores is thrilled to launch its Mindful Minutes podcast and video series during the week of July 22, 2024, for Psychology Week. The series features daily two-minute inspirational messages from our team of psychologists, providing practical mind-body tactics to reduce anxiety and stay present.



“Mindfulness is a valuable skill that has been integrated into many evidence-based therapeutic interventions. Research has shown mindfulness skills to be effective in reducing stress, symptoms of anxiety and depression, and chronic pain. It has also been shown to improve the ability to cope with difficult situations, relaxation, sleep, and immune functioning”

- Dr. Emily Saunders, Psychologist at Ontario Shores

We invite everyone to join us in celebrating Psychology Week by tuning in to the Mindful Minutes podcast and video series each day. Whether you're seeking inspiration, stress relief, or mental well-being, this series is a valuable resource for individuals from all walks of life.

For more information and to access the series:

What: Ontario Shores presents Psychology Week Mindful Minutes When: Daily from Monday, July 22 to Friday, July 26, 2024 Where: On our The Ment a l Healt h Podcast and our YouTub e Channel

About Psychology Week at Ontario Shores:



Our psychologists play a significant role in the successful treatment of mental health at Ontario Shores. We have chosen this week to honour their dedication and thank them for the work they do in helping us change the face of mental health.

About Ontario Shores:

Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences (Ontario Shores) is a leader in mental health care, providing a range of specialized assessment and treatment services for people living with complex mental illness. Patients benefit from a recovery-oriented environment of care, built on compassion, inspiration and hope. Ontario Shores engages in research, education and advocacy initiatives to advance the mental health care system.

