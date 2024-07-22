New Peer Reviewed White Paper Finds CCT’s EEASY Lid Reduces Jar Removal Torque While Maintaining Sealing Performance

The first jar lid innovation in 80 years was studied by Cornell University’s Department of Food Science for the Food Protection Trends publication

DAYTON, Ohio, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT), maker of the EEASY Lid, the first jar lid innovation in nearly 80 years, today announces a new peer reviewed white paper that studies removal torque and hermetic seal performance of the EEASY Lid compared to traditional jar lids.



CCT’s patented EEASY Lid is designed to help brands provide an unprecedented level of accessibility to their jarred food products. The EEASY Lid allows consumers to vent a vacuum-sealed jar by simply pressing a button on the lid, reducing the amount of torque needed to twist off the lid by up to 50%.

The Cornell University Department of Food Science reviewed the EEASY Lid for Food Protection Trends – a publication owned by the International Association for Food Protection that contains refereed articles on applied research, applications of current technology and general interest subjects for food safety professionals.

Findings from the white paper, “New Aluminum Lug Closure Reduces Removal Torque while Ensuring Hermetic Seals in Glass Jars,” show that CCT’s EEASY Lid is an important innovation for the food packaging industry.

The white paper compares the EEASY Lid to traditional steel lug jar lids, the packaging industry standard. Both lids were studied to determine sealing performance and torque needed to remove the lids from the jars. Jars packed with tomato sauce and capped with both types of lids were evaluated.

The study found that:

The EEASY Lid delivered a hermetic seal comparable to jars with the standard steel lug closures, meaning the EEASY Lid does not affect sealing performance.



Removal torque values for jars with the EEASY Lid were 20% to 51% lower than those for standard lids, making the jars with the EEASY Lid easier to open.



“While we know the benefits of the EEASY Lid, third party research like this helps to further validate that the EEASY Lid is a smart accessible packaging solution for brands to offer to consumers,” said CCT president Brandon Bach. “The torque reduction that the EEASY Lid provides, combined with its sealing performance, makes it a true food packaging innovation.”

The EEASY Lid is currently being used on products in more than 500 Meijer, Wegmans, Stop & Shop, Price Chopper and Tops Friendly Markets stores in addition to select specialty grocers in the Northeast United States. The EEASY Lid is also being used on products in EDEKA Kempken stores in Krefeld, Germany.

CCT produces the 63 mm lug EEASY Lid at its 16,000 square foot, state-of-the-art technology center at the company’s headquarters in Dayton, Ohio. CCT has the capability to produce roughly 800 aluminum lug EEASY Lids per minute – more than 250 million annually.

The white paper can be found in Food Protection Trends Vol 44, No. 4, p. 273-282. Click here to access the latest issue.

Click here to download the press kit, which includes images, research, videos and labels.

About Consumer Convenience Technologies

Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT) is the maker of the EEASYTM Lid, the first major jar lid innovation in over 75 years and an honoree of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design awards. CCT’s patented technology makes opening a vacuum-sealed jar up to 50% easier, with just the push of a button. The EEASY Lid opens up the market to 49% of people who do not have the physical ability or who struggle to open a vacuum-sealed jar. The EEASY Lid is the world’s first aluminum lug jar lid – more sustainable than traditional steel lids, but just as durable. CCT is partnered with Germany-based Trade Consult – a sales and marketing firm focusing on the grocery industry and food manufacturers – to coordinate overall execution of the EEASY Lid into the European marketplace. The EEASY Lid is manufactured at the company's 16,000 square foot, state-of-the-art technology center at the company’s headquarters in Dayton, Ohio. The EEASY Lid is being used on products in more than 500 Meijer, Wegmans, Stop & Shop, Price Chopper and Tops Friendly Markets stores as well as select EDEKA Kempken stores in Krefeld, Germany. For more information on the EEASY Lid, visit https://eeasylid.com/.

