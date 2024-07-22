PDF Solutions’ Brian Rubow Awarded the SEMI International Standards Excellence Award at SEMICON West 2024

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of comprehensive data solutions for the semiconductor and electronics ecosystems, is proud to announce that Brian Rubow, Director of Solutions Engineering, Cimetrix Products, PDF Solutions, has won the SEMI International Standards Excellence Award at SEMICON West 2024.



This prestigious Excellence Award, inspired by Karel Urbanek, is the highest honor given by SEMI for contributions to the SEMI Standards Program. It was presented to Mr. Rubow at the SEMI International Standards Awards Ceremony held at the Moscone Center, San Francisco, CA on July 9, 2024.

“We are incredibly proud of Brian's accomplishment and are committed to continue our involvement in the development of semiconductor industry standards with SEMI,” said Bob Reback, General Manager, Cimetrix Products, PDF Solutions. Mr. Reback continued, “Mr. Rubow's contributions to the SEMI Standards program are invaluable: he has authored numerous pages of standards and played a crucial role in the validation process of these industry standards. His collaborative approach and commitment to excellence have set him apart in a highly competitive industry.”

For nearly three decades, Mr. Rubow has been a dedicated and respected professional in the semiconductor industry. His extensive involvement in the SEMI Standards program, as well as his role in training and supporting customers of PDF Solutions in equipment connectivity and control products, has made him a highly regarded figure in the industry.

“I am deeply honored to have received the SEMI International Standards Excellence Award,” Mr. Rubow said after receiving this award, continuing, “Winning this award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teams in the Standards Committees and of course of the support and focus of PDF Solutions on furthering the development of industry standards. I am grateful for this recognition from SEMI. This achievement motivates us to continue driving innovation and excellence in the semiconductor industry.”

In addition to Mr. Rubow’s award, SEMICON West was also an opportunity for PDF Solutions to host its first SEMICON West Speaker Series, featuring 17 speakers including presentations from Microsoft, SAP, Accel4, Teradyne, proteanTecs, Gauss Labs and AWS. PDF Solutions was honored to be able to provide a platform for industry leaders to share their insights and expertise with SEMICON West attendees.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (Nasdaq: PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor and electronics ecosystems to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. The Company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions or to find office locations, visit https://www.pdf.com/.

PDF Solutions, the PDF Solutions logo, Cimetrix and Exensio are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Company Contacts

Christophe Begue

VP, Corporate Strategic Marketing

(408) 938-6408

christophe.begue@pdf.com

Sonia Segovia

Investor Relations

(408) 938-6491

sonia.segovia@pdf.com