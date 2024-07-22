Choose Mental Health Announces 2024 Mid-Year Scholarship Updates
Leading nonprofit announces $132K in youth mental health scholarships for the first half of 2024, highlighting partnership opportunities and family resources.
Youth today deserve help and support. They deserve to not be afraid of their thoughts. They deserve to live when they don't think they should.”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Choose Mental Health, the national voice for children’s mental health, is pleased to announce its awarded $132,000 in scholarships for youth to receive mental health treatment and support to-date.
— Dan Pontius, President of Choose Mental Health
Choose Mental Health was founded to raise money for scholarships to help children and youth receive treatment at the highest levels, regardless of ability to pay. As a leading nonprofit organization, the top priority is to provide access and resources to parents and caregivers who need it the most to make a positive, impactful difference in a child's life and end the stigma around mental health.
Resources like family-centered treatment, educational content, wilderness therapy and a free online assessment to guide youth and parents to meaningful next steps to support mental health are available at www.choosementalhealth.org.
“Youth today deserve help and support. They deserve to not be afraid of their thoughts. They deserve to live when they don't think they should,” said Dan Pontius, President of Choose Mental Health. “Our goal at Choose Mental Health is to stand up for 30 million children and youth with mental health needs suffering right now. By empowering families in every way with our incredible partners and donors, we can deliver stigma-free hope and a clear path to long term wellness.”
With Choose Mental Health, there are many opportunities to make a difference with partnerships and through contributions. For opportunities to become a partner, corporate sponsor and/or to contribute directly to make a difference, visit here: www.choosementalhealth.org/partnerships.
About Choose Mental Health
Choose Mental Health is the national voice for children’s mental health, providing parents and caregivers with a resource that offers straightforward answers to mental health, relationships, family dynamics, anger, depression, and other critical topics. Choose Mental Health also provides a clear treatment path so help comes faster. Fundraising efforts support scholarships for children and youth who cannot afford mental health care. To learn more, please visit: ChooseMentalHealth.org.
Natalie Wanner
Reputation Partners
natalie@reputationpartners.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube