HeartCore to Authorize Second Dividend Payment

NEW YORK and TOKYO, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or the “Company”), a leading enterprise software and consulting services company based in Tokyo, announced that it has authorized its second dividend payment in the amount of $0.02 per share of common stock, resulting in an aggregate of $417,283 in total dividends to be paid by the Company.



After evaluating the Company’s balance sheet and financial profile, HeartCore and its Board of Directors deemed it was in the best interest of the Company and its stockholders to declare and authorize a dividend on the common stock. The record date for holders of the common stock to participate in the dividend is August 19, 2024, and the payment date will be August 26, 2024. HeartCore may continue to issue quarterly dividends going forward, contingent upon the Board approval following review of the Company’s then-current financial results. Future dividends, if any, may be less than, equal to or greater than the current dividend.

“Our second dividend payment rewards our valued stockholders and illustrates the growth we’ve experienced as an organization,” said HeartCore CEO Sumitaka Kanno Yamamoto. “Our software segment continues to show a strong outlook following our profitable performance this past quarter, fortifying our balance sheet along with our cash management. Additionally, the Go IPO business remains an opportunistic revenue-generating catalyst, with several client IPOs progressing in the right direction. With positive progression seen in both arms of our business, we look forward to continuing our financial uptrend. We thank all of our valued stockholders for their continued support.”

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading enterprise software and consulting services company. HeartCore offers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. HeartCore’s GO IPOSM consulting services helps Japanese-based companies go public in the U.S. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believed,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue,” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties are discussed in HeartCore’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond HeartCore’s control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, and levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects HeartCore’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. HeartCore assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

