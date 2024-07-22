Submit Release
PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Net Interest Margin and Tangible Book Value Increase

WAUSAU, Wis., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank (“Peoples”) serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin reported second quarter earnings ending June 30, 2024 of $0.56 per common share on net income of $2.3 million, compared to $0.39 per common share on net income of $1.6 million during the first quarter ending March 31, 2024, and $0.64 per common share on net income of $2.7 million during the second quarter ending June 30, 2023.

PSB’s second quarter 2024 operating results reflected the following changes from the first quarter of 2024: (1) higher net interest income as asset yields increased 9 basis points while funding costs increased only 6 basis points; (2) higher non-interest income due primarily to no losses on the sale of investment securities during the current quarter and higher mortgage banking income; and (3) an increase in the effective tax rate to 14.4% from 8.9% the previous quarter.

“During the second quarter of 2024, we started seeing some positive developments in our operation that should translate to improved profitability in future quarters. Our net interest margin has started to expand, operating expenses excluding severance charges declined, and we are hopeful to return some non-performing assets to performing assets by the end of 2024. Should interest rates remain stable or decline through the remainder of 2024, we expect to see continued growth in our tangible book value and increased earnings,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO.

June 30, 2024, Highlights:

  • Net interest income increased to $9.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, from $9.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as increases in asset and loan yields outpaced the increases in funding costs.
  • Noninterest income increased to $1.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $1.0 million the prior quarter. The prior quarter reflected a loss on the sale of investment securities as the Company repositioned the investment portfolio into higher yielding investments. The increase in non-interest income also reflected an increase in mortgage banking income and investment and insurance sales commissions.
  • Noninterest expenses increased nominally during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, reflecting slight increases in salary and benefit expenses. Included in salary and benefit expenses for the second quarter were severance expenses totaling approximately $404,000.
  • Tangible book value per common share increased to $24.55 at June 30, 2024, compared to $24.21 one quarter earlier and $22.64 at June 30, 2023. During the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, tangible book value per share was positively influenced by net income, intangible asset amortization, and stock repurchase activity offset by dividend payments.
  • Loans decreased $6.6 million in the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, to $1.07 billion largely due to the repayment of a $17 million, low yielding municipal loan. Allowance for credit losses increased to 1.16% of gross loans.
  • Total deposits increased $39.0 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, to $1.15 billion, though a large portion of the increase was attributable to an overnight deposit at June 30, 2024 by one depositor that has since drawn down the balance. Meanwhile, deposit expenses decreased $244,000 as the Bank increased the level of non-interest bearing deposits and replaced higher costing brokered deposits with money market deposits.
  • Return on tangible common equity was 9.34% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 6.57% the prior quarter and 11.23% one year earlier.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets increased $67.1 million to $1.49 billion at June 30, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents increased $70.1 million, to $86.0 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $15.9 million the previous quarter. The higher cash and cash equivalent level primarily reflects a large customer overnight deposit of approximately $49 million at June 30, 2024, since withdrawn. Investment securities available for sale decreased $389,000 to $165.2 million at June 30, 2024, from $165.6 million one quarter earlier. Total collateralized liquidity available to meet cash demands was approximately $352 million at June 30, 2024, with an additional $328 million that could be raised in a short time frame from the brokered CDs market.

Total loans receivable decreased $6.6 million to $1.07 billion at June 30, 2024, due primarily to the repayment of a low yielding municipal commercial loan of approximately $17 million. Commercial non-real estate loans decreased $11.6 million to $148.2 million at June 30, 2024, from $159.7 million one quarter earlier. Meanwhile, commercial real estate loans increased $5.1 million to $614.7 million at June 30, 2024, from $609.6 million the prior quarter. Residential real estate loans increased slightly from the prior quarter to $340.9 million from $339.8 million. The loan portfolio remains well diversified with commercial real estate loans totaling 55.5% of gross loans followed by residential real estate loans at 30.7% of gross loans, commercial non-real estate loans at 13.4% and consumer loans at 0.4%.

The allowance for credit losses increased slightly to 1.16% of gross loans at June 30, 2024, from 1.14% the prior quarter. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were zero for the last four quarters ending June 30, 2024, compared to net recoveries of 0.07% one year earlier. Non-performing assets totaled 0.84% of total assets at June 30, 2024, compared to 0.83% at March 31, 2024. For the sixth consecutive quarter, the Bank did not own any foreclosed real estate.

Total deposits increased $39.0 million to $1.15 billion at June 30, 2024, from $1.11 billion at March 31, 2024. The increase in deposits reflects a $47.7 million increase in money market deposits and a $2.8 million increase in non-interest bearing deposits partially offset by a $3.2 million decrease in retail and local time deposits, a $2.1 million decrease in interest bearing demand and savings deposits and a $6.2 million reduction in broker and national time deposits. The increase in money market deposits reflected a deposit of approximately $49 million towards the end of the second quarter of 2024 by an existing business customer. These deposits were drawn down in the third quarter of 2024.

The composition of funding sources changed during the second quarter of 2024 as management relied less on brokered and national time deposits. At June 30, 2024, money market deposits and retail time deposits increased to 44.1% of deposits, compared to 41.6% at March 31, 2024. Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits increased to 24.0% of total deposits at June 30, 2024, from 19.3% of total deposits at March 31, 2024. FHLB advances increased to $184.9 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $158.3 million at March 31, 2024. FHLB advances were used to fund repayment of certain brokered deposit maturities and supplement local deposit changes.

Tangible stockholder equity as a percent of total tangible assets was 7.32% at June 30, 2024, compared to 7.60% at March 31, 2024, and 7.22% at June 30, 2023.

Tangible net book value per common share increased $1.91, to $24.55, at June 30, 2024, compared to $22.64 one year earlier, an increase of 8.4%. Additionally, total dividends of $0.62 were paid to shareholders. Relative to the prior quarter, tangible net book value per common share increased $0.24 due to continued earnings. The accumulated other comprehensive loss on the investment portfolio was $20.5 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $20.8 million one quarter earlier.

Operations Review

Net interest income increased to $9.4 million (on a net margin of 2.84%) for the second quarter of 2024, from $9.3 million (on a net margin of 2.80%) for the first quarter of 2024, and decreased from $9.5 million (on a net margin of 2.98%) for the second quarter of 2023. Earning asset yields increased 9 basis points to 5.21% during the second quarter of 2024 from 5.12% during the first quarter of 2024, while interest bearing deposit and borrowing costs increased only 6 basis points to 3.06% compared to 3.00% during the first quarter of 2024.

The increase in earning asset yields was primarily due to higher yields on loan originations, renewals and the repayment of a low yielding municipal loan during the quarter. Loan yields increased during the second quarter of 2024 to 5.67% from 5.59% for the first quarter of 2024, up 8 basis points. Taxable security yields were 3.02% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 2.80% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, up 22 basis points.

The cost of all deposits was 2.11% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 2.15% the prior quarter, down 4 basis points while the overall cost of funds increased 6 basis points from 3.00% to 3.06% during the same time period. Deposit costs for savings and demand deposits decreased during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, to 1.78% from 1.92% the prior quarter. During the prior quarter, the Company accepted seasonally high yield municipal deposits which have now been drawn down. The cost of money market deposits also declined during the second quarter to 2.72% from 2.78% the prior quarter. The cost of time deposits and FHLB advances continued to increase and were primarily responsible for the rise in the Bank’s cost of funds in the current quarter. The cost of time deposits increased to 3.97% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 from 3.82% the prior quarter. FHLB advance costs rose to 4.28% during the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, from 4.08% the prior quarter.

Total noninterest income increased for the second quarter of 2024 to $1.91 million, from $1.04 million for the first quarter of 2024. The first quarter reflected investment restructuring activity resulting in a loss on the sale of investment securities of $495,000. There were no restructuring activities in the second quarter that resulted in security losses. Mortgage banking income increased by $125,000 to $433,000 in the June 30, 2024 quarter. At June 30, 2024, the Bank serviced $369.4 million in secondary market residential mortgage loans for others which provides fee income.

Noninterest expenses increased slightly to $8.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $8.3 million for the first quarter of 2024. The second quarter ended June 30, 2024, reflected slightly higher salary and benefit expenses and higher advertising and promotion expenses. The salary and benefit expenses included approximately $404,000 in severance costs.

Taxes increased $241,000 during the second quarter to $410,000, from $169,000 one quarter earlier. The increase generally reflects higher pre-tax income. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, was 14.3% compared to 8.9% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, and 18.8% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from twelve full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Portage, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties and a loan production office in Dane County. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about PSB’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential growth of PSB, its future profits, expected stock repurchase levels, future dividend rates, future interest rates, and the adequacy of its capital position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including interest rate policies, risks associated with the execution of PSB’s vision and growth strategy, including with respect to current and future M&A activity, and risks associated with global economic instability. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and PSB does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.


PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Consolidated Balance Sheets          
June 30, and March 31, 2024, September 30, and June 30, 2023, unaudited, December 31, 2023 derived from audited financial statements
           
  Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2024     2024     2023     2023     2023  
           
Assets          
           
Cash and due from banks $ 16,475   $ 13,340   $ 20,887   $ 12,881   $ 27,409  
Interest-bearing deposits   251     105     1,431     668     892  
Federal funds sold   69,249     2,439     5,462     7,764     16,138  
           
Cash and cash equivalents   85,975     15,884     27,780     21,313     44,439  
Securities available for sale (at fair value)   165,177     165,566     164,024     160,883     167,382  
Securities held to maturity (fair values of $79,993, $81,234, $82,514, $75,236 and  $81,489  respectively)   86,825     87,104     87,081     86,908     87,335  
Equity securities   1,661     1,474     1,474     2,273     2,178  
Loans held for sale   2,268     865     230     971     151  
Loans receivable, net (allowance for credit losses of $12,597, $12,494, $12,302, $12,267 and $11,922 respectively)   1,074,844     1,081,394     1,078,475     1,098,019     1,048,322  
Accrued interest receivable   5,046     5,467     5,136     4,716     4,274  
Foreclosed assets   -     -     -     -     -  
Premises and equipment, net   14,048     13,427     13,098     13,242     13,256  
Mortgage servicing rights, net   1,688     1,657     1,664     1,684     1,666  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost)   8,825     7,006     6,373     6,373     6,359  
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance   24,401     24,242     24,085     23,931     23,776  
Core deposit intangible   229     249     273     297     321  
Goodwill   2,541     2,541     2,541     2,541     2,541  
Other assets   12,111     11,682     11,866     14,094     14,933  
           
TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,485,639   $ 1,418,558   $ 1,424,100   $ 1,437,245   $ 1,416,933  
           
Liabilities          
           
Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 250,435   $ 247,608   $ 266,829   $ 288,765   $ 282,153  
Interest-bearing deposits   901,886     865,744     874,973     883,474     860,981  
           
Total deposits   1,152,321     1,113,352     1,141,802     1,172,239     1,143,134  
           
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   184,900     158,250     134,000     128,000     133,000  
Other borrowings   5,775     8,096     8,058     5,660     5,730  
Senior subordinated notes   4,778     4,776     4,774     4,772     4,771  
Junior subordinated debentures   12,972     12,947     12,921     12,896     12,870  
Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments   477     477     577     512     712  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   13,069     10,247     12,681     10,258     11,783  
           
Total liabilities   1,374,292     1,308,145     1,314,813     1,334,337     1,312,000  
           
Stockholders' equity          
           
Preferred stock - no par value:          
Authorized - 30,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding          
Outstanding - 7,200 shares, respectively   7,200     7,200     7,200     7,200     7,200  
Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share:          
Authorized - 18,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares          
Outstanding - 4,128,382, 4,147,649, 4,164,735, 4,174,197 and 4,190,252 shares, respectively   1,830     1,830     1,830     1,830     1,830  
Additional paid-in capital   8,527     8,466     8,460     8,421     8,382  
Retained earnings   135,276     134,271     132,666     131,624     130,396  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   (20,503 )   (20,775 )   (20,689 )   (26,190 )   (23,240 )
Treasury stock, at cost - 1,362,416, 1,343,149, 1,326,063, 1,316,601 and 1,300,546 shares, respectively   (20,983 )   (20,579 )   (20,180 )   (19,977 )   (19,635 )
           
Total stockholders' equity   111,347     110,413     109,287     102,908     104,933  
           
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,485,639   $ 1,418,558   $ 1,424,100   $ 1,437,245   $ 1,416,933  
           


PSB Holdings, Inc.                
Consolidated Statements of Income                
                      Quarter Ended     Six Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30,   June
except per share data - unaudited)   2024   2024     2023     2023   2023       2024     2023  
                 
Interest and dividend income:                
   Loans, including fees $ 15,433 $ 15,109   $ 14,888   $ 14,263 $ 12,709     $ 30,542   $ 24,482  
   Securities:                
      Taxable   1,295   1,197     1,147     1,114   1,327       2,492     2,658  
      Tax-exempt   521   526     532     533   535       1,047     1,072  
   Other interest and dividends   265   343     320     238   145       608     293  
                 
         Total interest and dividend income   17,514   17,175     16,887     16,148   14,716       34,689     28,505  
                 
Interest expense:                
   Deposits   5,838   6,082     5,526     4,817   3,661       11,920     6,650  
   FHLB advances   1,860   1,450     1,349     1,321   1,200       3,310     1,747  
   Other borrowings   58   60     54     51   48       118     110  
   Senior subordinated notes   58   59     59     59   58       117     120  
   Junior subordinated debentures   255   251     254     255   242       506     476  
                 
         Total interest expense   8,069   7,902     7,242     6,503   5,209       15,971     9,103  
                 
Net interest income   9,445   9,273     9,645     9,645   9,507       18,718     19,402  
Provision for credit losses   100   95     100     150   100       195     200  
                 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   9,345   9,178     9,545     9,495   9,407       18,523     19,202  
                 
Noninterest income:                
   Service fees   350   336     360     349   378       686     739  
   Mortgage banking income   433   308     247     345   311       741     636  
   Investment and insurance sales commissions   222   121     100     158   287       343     652  
   Net loss on sale of securities   -   (495 )   (297 )   -   (279 )     (495 )   (279 )
   Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance   159   157     154     155   149       316     306  
   Life insurance death benefit   -   -     -     -   533       -     533  
   Other noninterest income   742   617     540     675   605       1,359     1,347  
                 
         Total noninterest income   1,906   1,044     1,104     1,682   1,984       2,950     3,934  
                 
Noninterest expense:                
   Salaries and employee benefits   5,167   5,123     4,244     4,514   4,884       10,290     9,890  
   Occupancy and facilities   733   721     675     689   698       1,454     1,397  
   Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets   -   -     1     -   4       -     (46 )
   Data processing and other office operations   1,047   1,022     1,001     953   951       2,069     1,831  
   Advertising and promotion   171   129     244     161   166       300     328  
   Core deposit intangible amortization   20   24     24     24   27       44     61  
   Other noninterest expenses   1,257   1,306     1,169     1,113   1,202       2,563     2,275  
                 
        Total noninterest expense   8,395   8,325     7,358     7,454   7,932       16,720     15,736  
                 
Income before provision for income taxes   2,856   1,897     3,291     3,723   3,459       4,753     7,400  
Provision for income taxes   410   169     878     2,374   652       579     1,593  
                 
Net income $ 2,446 $ 1,728   $ 2,413   $ 1,349 $ 2,807     $ 4,174   $ 5,807  
Preferred stock dividends declared $ 122 $ 122   $ 122   $ 122 $ 122     $ 244   $ 244  
                 
Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,324 $ 1,606   $ 2,291   $ 1,227 $ 2,685     $ 3,930   $ 5,563  
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.56 $ 0.39   $ 0.55   $ 0.29 $ 0.64     $ 0.95   $ 1.31  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.56 $ 0.39   $ 0.55   $ 0.29 $ 0.64     $ 0.95   $ 1.31  
                 


PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Quarterly Financial Summary          
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended
    Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30,
Earnings and dividends:   2024     2024     2023     2023     2023  
             
  Interest income $ 17,514   $ 17,175   $ 16,887   $ 16,148   $ 14,716  
  Interest expense $ 8,069   $ 7,902   $ 7,242   $ 6,503   $ 5,209  
  Net interest income $ 9,445   $ 9,273   $ 9,645   $ 9,645   $ 9,507  
  Provision for credit losses $ 100   $ 95   $ 100   $ 150   $ 100  
  Other noninterest income $ 1,906   $ 1,044   $ 1,104   $ 1,682   $ 1,984  
  Other noninterest expense $ 8,395   $ 8,325   $ 7,358   $ 7,454   $ 7,932  
  Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,324   $ 1,606   $ 2,291   $ 1,227   $ 2,685  
             
  Basic earnings per common share (3) $ 0.56   $ 0.39   $ 0.55   $ 0.29   $ 0.64  
  Diluted earnings per common share (3) $ 0.56   $ 0.39   $ 0.55   $ 0.29   $ 0.64  
  Dividends declared per common share (3) $ 0.32   $ -   $ 0.30   $ -   $ 0.30  
  Tangible net book value per common share (4) $ 24.55   $ 24.21   $ 23.84   $ 22.25   $ 22.64  
             
  Semi-annual dividend payout ratio   33.60 %   n/a     38.14 %   n/a     27.38 %
  Average common shares outstanding   4,139,456     4,154,702     4,168,924     4,186,940     4,218,226  
             
             
Balance sheet - average balances:          
  Loans receivable, net of allowances for credit loss $ 1,088,013   $ 1,081,936   $ 1,081,851   $ 1,076,158   $ 1,000,349  
  Assets $ 1,433,749   $ 1,429,437   $ 1,424,240   $ 1,425,522   $ 1,367,363  
  Deposits $ 1,111,240   $ 1,138,010   $ 1,148,399   $ 1,149,624   $ 1,098,039  
  Stockholders' equity $ 110,726   $ 109,473   $ 105,060   $ 105,745   $ 106,762  
             
             
Performance ratios:          
  Return on average assets (1)   0.69 %   0.49 %   0.67 %   0.38 %   0.82 %
  Return on average common stockholders' equity (1)   9.03 %   6.32 %   9.29 %   4.94 %   10.82 %
  Return on average tangible common          
    stockholders' equity (1)(4)   9.34 %   6.57 %   9.64 %   5.17 %   11.23 %
  Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   -0.07 %
  Nonperforming loans to gross loans   1.15 %   1.08 %   0.54 %   0.55 %   0.60 %
  Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.84 %   0.83 %   0.42 %   0.42 %   0.45 %
  Allowance for credit losses to gross loans   1.16 %   1.14 %   1.13 %   1.10 %   1.12 %
  Nonperforming assets to tangible equity          
    plus the allowance for credit losses (4)   11.09 %   10.59 %   5.38 %   5.87 %   5.96 %
  Net interest rate margin (1)(2)   2.84 %   2.80 %   2.88 %   2.88 %   2.98 %
  Net interest rate spread (1)(2)   2.15 %   2.12 %   2.20 %   2.27 %   2.46 %
  Service fee revenue as a percent of          
    average demand deposits (1)   0.56 %   0.54 %   0.52 %   0.50 %   0.58 %
  Noninterest income as a percent          
    of gross revenue   9.81 %   5.73 %   6.14 %   9.43 %   11.88 %
  Efficiency ratio (2)   72.52 %   78.93 %   67.04 %   64.58 %   68.09 %
  Noninterest expenses to average assets (1)   2.35 %   2.34 %   2.05 %   2.07 %   2.33 %
  Average stockholders' equity less accumulated          
    other comprehensive income (loss) to          
    average assets   9.03 %   8.98 %   8.88 %   9.00 %   9.33 %
  Tangible equity to tangible assets (4)   7.32 %   7.60 %   7.49 %   6.98 %   7.22 %
             
Stock price information:          
             
  High $ 21.40   $ 22.50   $ 22.30   $ 22.50   $ 21.38  
  Low $ 19.75   $ 20.05   $ 20.10   $ 20.35   $ 19.75  
  Last trade value at quarter-end $ 20.40   $ 21.25   $ 22.11   $ 21.15   $ 20.35  
             
(1) Annualized          
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
(3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals.  
(4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles.      


PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income        
                 
        Quarter Ended
        Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30,
(dollars in thousands - unaudited)   2024     2024     2023     2023     2023  
                 
Net income $ 2,446   $ 1,728   $ 2,413   $ 1,349   $ 2,807  
                 
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:          
                 
  Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available        
    for sale   184     (615 )   5,278     (3,085 )   (1,186 )
                 
  Reclassification adjustment for security          
    loss included in net income   -     391     280     -     220  
                 
  Accretion of unrealized loss included in net          
    income on securities available for sale          
    deferred tax adjustment for Wisconsin          
    Act 19   -     (35 )   -     -     -  
                 
  Amortization of unrealized loss included in net        
    income on securities available for sale          
    transferred to securities held to maturity   89     91     91     91     107  
                 
  Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap   39     123     (109 )   79     172  
                 
  Reclassification adjustment of interest rate          
    swap settlements included in earnings   (40 )   (41 )   (39 )   (35 )   (38 )
                 
                 
Other comprehensive income (loss)   272     (86 )   5,501     (2,950 )   (725 )
                 
Comprehensive income (loss) $ 2,718   $ 1,642   $ 7,914   $ (1,601 ) $ 2,082  
                 


PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Nonperforming Assets as of:          
  Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30,
(dollars in thousands)   2024     2024     2023     2023     2023  
           
Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ 12,184   $ 11,498   $ 5,596   $ 5,807   $ 6,000  
Nonaccrual restructured loans   28     30     34     42     50  
Restructured loans not on nonaccrual   299     304     310     256     261  
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more   -     -     -     -     -  
           
Total nonperforming loans   12,511     11,832     5,940     6,105     6,311  
Other real estate owned   -     -     -     -     -  
           
Total nonperforming assets $ 12,511   $ 11,832   $ 5,940   $ 6,105   $ 6,311  
           
Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable   1.15 %   1.08 %   0.54 %   0.55 %   0.60 %
Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets   0.84 %   0.83 %   0.42 %   0.42 %   0.45 %
Allowance for credit losses as a % of nonperforming loans   100.69 %   105.59 %   207.10 %   200.93 %   188.91 %
           


PSB Holdings, Inc.      
Nonperforming Assets >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves    
At June 30, 2024      
(dollars in thousands)      
    Gross Specific
Collateral Description Asset Type Principal Reserves
       
Real estate - Buffet Style Restaurant Nonaccrual $ 2,545   $ 804  
Real estate - Independent Auto Repair Nonaccrual   587     -  
Real estate - Dealership Nonaccrual   5,053     233  
       
       
Total listed nonperforming assets   $ 8,185   $ 1,037  
Total bank wide nonperforming assets   $ 12,511   $ 1,624  
Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets     65 %   64 %
       



PSB Holdings, Inc.            
Loan Composition by Collateral Type            
Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands) Jun 30,
2024		 Mar 31,
2024		 Dec 31,
2023		 Sep 30,
2023		 Jun 30,
2023		  
             
Commercial:            
Commercial and industrial $ 125,508   $ 118,821   $ 117,207   $ 138,299   $ 145,434    
Agriculture   11,480     12,081     12,304     12,464     13,326    
Municipal   11,190     28,842     31,530     27,186     25,222    
             
Total Commercial   148,178     159,744     161,041     177,949     183,982    
             
Commercial Real Estate:            
Commercial real estate   544,171     546,257     536,209     539,488     490,657    
Construction and development   70,540     63,375     81,701     86,456     99,769    
             
Total Commercial Real Estate   614,711     609,632     617,910     625,944     590,426    
             
Residential real estate:            
Residential   270,944     274,300     274,453     274,632     274,692    
Construction and development   36,129     34,158     33,960     33,141     41,485    
HELOC   33,838     31,357     29,766     29,044     26,220    
             
Total Residential Real Estate   340,911     339,815     338,179     336,817     342,397    
             
Consumer installment   4,423     4,867     4,357     4,350     4,142    
             
Subtotals - Gross loans   1,108,223     1,114,058     1,121,487     1,145,060     1,120,947    
Loans in process of disbursement   (21,484 )   (20,839 )   (31,359 )   (35,404 )   (61,308 )  
             
Subtotals - Disbursed loans   1,086,739     1,093,219     1,090,128     1,109,656     1,059,639    
Net deferred loan costs   702     669     649     630     605    
Allowance for credit losses   (12,597 )   (12,494 )   (12,302 )   (12,267 )   (11,922 )  
             
Total loans receivable $ 1,074,844   $ 1,081,394   $ 1,078,475   $ 1,098,019   $ 1,048,322    
             


PSB Holdings, Inc.                            
Selected Commercial Real Estate Loans by Purpose                    
  June 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sept 30,   June 30,
 (dollars in thousands) 2024   2024   2023   2023   2023
                             
  Total
Exposure		 % of
Portfolio (1)		   Total
Exposure		 % of
Portfolio (1)		   Total
Exposure		 % of
Portfolio (1)		   Total
Exposure		 % of
Portfolio (1)		   Total
Exposure		 % of
Portfolio (1)
Multi Family $ 146,873 15.2%   $ 142,001 14.4%   $ 132,386 13.2%   $ 133,466 13.3%   $ 119,573 12.4%
Industrial and Warehousing   86,025 8.9     85,409 8.6     83,817 8.3     88,906 8.9     84,049 8.7
Retail   34,846 3.6     33,177 3.4     35,419 3.5     35,281 3.5     34,004 3.5
Hotels   34,613 3.6     35,105 3.6     36,100 3.6     31,819 3.2     33,329 3.5
Office   6,518 0.7     6,655 0.7     6,701 0.7     6,746 0.7     8,395 0.9
                             
(1) Percentage of commercial and commercial real estate portfolio and commitments.       


PSB Holdings, Inc.                    
Deposit Composition                    
                     
Insured and Collateralized Deposits June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands)   2024     2024     2023     2023     2023  
  $ % $ % $ % $ % $ %
                     
Non-interest bearing demand $ 202,342 17.5%   $ 199,077 17.8%   $ 197,571 17.3%   $ 209,133 17.8%   $ 201,351 17.6%  
Interest-bearing demand and savings   304,393 26.5%     318,672 28.7%     317,984 27.8%     307,620 26.3%     310,006 27.1%  
Money market deposits   137,637 12.0%     143,167 12.9%     142,887 12.5%     135,910 11.6%     126,851 11.1%  
Retail and local time deposits <= $250   149,298 13.0%     148,404 13.3%     149,145 13.1%     144,733 12.3%     140,572 12.3%  
                     
Total core deposits   793,670 69.0%     809,320 72.7%     807,587 70.7%     797,396 68.0%     778,780 68.1%  
Retail and local time deposits > $250   22,500 2.0%     24,508 2.3%     23,000 2.0%     22,750 1.9%     20,250 1.8%  
Broker & national time deposits <= $250   1,490 0.1%     2,229 0.2%     3,470 0.3%     3,222 0.3%     3,965 0.3%  
Broker & national time deposits > $250   56,328 4.9%     61,752 5.5%     70,020 6.1%     88,614 7.6%     93,956 8.2%  
                     
Totals $ 873,988 76.0%   $ 897,809 80.7%   $ 904,077 79.1%   $ 911,982 77.8%   $ 896,951 78.4%  
                     
PSB Holdings, Inc.                    
Deposit Composition                    
                     
Uninsured Deposits June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands)   2024     2024     2023     2023     2023  
  $ % $ % $ % $ % $ %
                     
Non-interest bearing demand $ 48,092 4.1%   $ 48,532 4.4%   $ 69,258 6.1%   $ 79,632 6.8%   $ 80,802 7.1%  
Interest-bearing demand and savings   32,674 2.8%     20,535 1.8%     20,316 1.8%     22,847 1.9%     22,604 2.0%  
Money market deposits   177,954 15.4%     124,766 11.2%     124,518 10.9%     133,653 11.4%     127,871 11.2%  
Retail and local time deposits <= $250   - 0.0%     - 0.0%     - 0.0%     - 0.0%     - 0.0%  
                     
Total core deposits   258,720 22.3%     193,833 17.4%     214,092 18.8%     236,132 20.1%     231,277 20.3%  
Retail and local time deposits > $250   19,613 1.7%     21,710 1.9%     23,633 2.1%     24,120 2.1%     14,906 1.3%  
Broker & national time deposits <= $250   - 0.0%     - 0.0%     - 0.0%     - 0.0%     - 0.0%  
Broker & national time deposits > $250   - 0.0%     - 0.0%     - 0.0%     - 0.0%     - 0.0%  
                     
Totals $ 278,333 24.0%   $ 215,543 19.3%   $ 237,725 20.9%   $ 260,252 22.2%   $ 246,183 21.6%  
                     
                     
PSB Holdings, Inc.                    
Deposit Composition                    
                     
Total Deposits June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands)   2024     2024     2023     2023     2023  
  $ % $ % $ % $ % $ %
                     
Non-interest bearing demand $ 250,434 21.6%   $ 247,609 22.2%   $ 266,829 23.4%   $ 288,765 24.7%   $ 282,153 24.7%  
Interest-bearing demand and savings   337,067 29.3%     339,207 30.5%     338,300 29.6%     330,467 28.2%     332,610 29.1%  
Money market deposits   315,591 27.4%     267,933 24.1%     267,405 23.4%     269,563 22.8%     254,722 22.3%  
Retail and local time deposits <= $250   149,298 13.0%     148,404 13.3%     149,145 13.1%     144,738 12.4%     140,572 12.3%  
                     
Total core deposits   1,052,390 91.3%     1,003,153 90.1%     1,021,679 89.5%     1,033,533 88.1%     1,010,057 88.4%  
Retail and local time deposits > $250   42,113 3.7%     46,218 4.2%     46,633 4.1%     46,870 4.0%     35,156 3.1%  
Broker & national time deposits <= $250   1,490 0.1%     2,229 0.2%     3,470 0.3%     3,222 0.3%     3,965 0.3%  
Broker & national time deposits > $250   56,328 4.9%     61,752 5.5%     70,020 6.1%     88,614 7.6%     93,956 8.2%  
                     
Totals $ 1,152,321 100.0%   $ 1,113,352 100.0%   $ 1,141,802 100.0%   $ 1,172,239 100.0%   $ 1,143,134 100.0%  
                     


PSB Holdings, Inc.                      
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates                  
(dollars in thousands)                      
                       
  Quarter ended June 30, 2024   Quarter ended March 31, 2024   Quarter ended June 30, 2023
  Average   Yield /   Average   Yield /   Average   Yield /
  Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate
Assets                      
Interest-earning assets:                      
Loans (1)(2) $ 1,100,518   $ 15,520 5.67%   $ 1,094,321   $ 15,199 5.59%   $ 1,012,105   $ 12,726 5.04%
Taxable securities   172,563     1,295 3.02%     171,788     1,197 2.80%     196,048     1,327 2.71%
Tax-exempt securities (2)   79,564     659 3.33%     80,434     666 3.33%     81,758     677 3.32%
FHLB stock   7,931     182 9.23%     6,499     165 10.21%     5,366     51 3.81%
Other   8,241     83 4.05%     12,885     178 5.56%     7,254     94 5.20%
                       
Total (2)   1,368,817     17,739 5.21%     1,365,927     17,405 5.12%     1,302,531     14,875 4.58%
                       
Non-interest-earning assets:                    
Cash and due from banks   17,345           17,367           15,632      
Premises and equipment,                    
net   13,930           13,183           13,336      
Cash surrender value ins   24,297           24,144           24,530      
Other assets   21,865           21,201           23,090      
Allowance for credit                      
losses   (12,505 )         (12,385 )         (11,756 )    
                       
Total $ 1,433,749     $ 1,429,437     $ 1,367,363  
                       
Liabilities & stockholders' equity                    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                    
Savings and demand                      
deposits $ 331,740   $ 1,467 1.78%   $ 350,497   $ 1,672 1.92%   $ 344,435   $ 1,035 1.21%
Money market deposits   271,336     1,835 2.72%     274,186     1,897 2.78%     243,073     1,189 1.96%
Time deposits   257,006     2,536 3.97%     264,657     2,513 3.82%     247,007     1,437 2.33%
FHLB borrowings   174,596     1,860 4.28%     142,926     1,450 4.08%     127,441     1,200 3.78%
Other borrowings   6,870     58 3.40%     8,554     60 2.82%     5,588     48 3.45%
Senior sub. notes   4,777     58 4.88%     4,775     59 4.97%     4,770     58 4.88%
Junior sub. debentures   12,960     255 7.91%     12,934     251 7.81%     12,857     242 7.55%
                       
Total   1,059,285     8,069 3.06%     1,058,529     7,902 3.00%     985,171     5,209 2.12%
                       
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                    
Demand deposits   251,158           248,670           263,524      
Other liabilities   12,580           12,765           11,906      
Stockholders' equity   110,726           109,473           106,762      
                       
Total $ 1,433,749     $ 1,429,437     $ 1,367,363  
                       
Net interest income   $ 9,670       $ 9,503       $ 9,666  
Rate spread     2.15%       2.12%       2.46%
Net yield on interest-earning assets   2.84%       2.80%       2.98%
                       
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.          
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%. 
                       


PSB Holdings, Inc.              
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates          
(dollars in thousands)              
  Six months ended June 30, 2024   Six months ended June 30, 2023
  Average   Yield/   Average   Yield/
  Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate
Assets              
Interest-earning assets:              
Loans (1)(2) $ 1,097,419   $ 30,719 5.63%   $ 994,349   $ 24,514 4.97%
Taxable securities   172,176     2,492 2.91%     197,866     2,658 2.71%
Tax-exempt securities (2)   79,999     1,325 3.33%     81,844     1,357 3.34%
FHLB stock   7,215     347 9.67%     4,219     101 4.83%
Other   10,562     261 4.97%     8,143     192 4.75%
               
Total (2)   1,367,371     35,144 5.17%     1,286,421     28,822 4.52%
               
Non-interest-earning assets:              
Cash and due from banks   17,356           16,439      
Premises and equipment,              
net   13,557           13,334      
Cash surrender value ins   24,221           24,755      
Other assets   21,534           23,139      
Allowance for credit              
losses   (12,445 )         (12,016 )    
               
Total $ 1,431,594     $ 1,352,072  
               
Liabilities & stockholders' equity            
Interest-bearing liabilities:              
Savings and demand              
deposits $ 341,119   $ 3,139 1.85%   $ 358,916   $ 2,088 1.17%
Money market deposits   272,591     3,732 2.75%     234,044     2,019 1.74%
Time deposits   260,832     5,049 3.89%     246,289     2,543 2.08%
FHLB borrowings   158,761     3,310 4.19%     98,299     1,747 3.58%
Other borrowings   7,712     118 3.08%     7,794     110 2.85%
Senior sub. notes   4,776     117 4.93%     5,030     120 4.81%
Junior sub. debentures   12,947     506 7.86%     12,844     476 7.47%
               
Total   1,058,738     15,971 3.03%     963,216     9,103 1.91%
               
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:            
Demand deposits   249,909           271,310      
Other liabilities   12,881           12,231      
Stockholders' equity   110,066           105,315      
               
Total $ 1,431,594     $ 1,352,072  
               
Net interest income   $ 19,173       $ 19,719  
Rate spread     2.14%       2.61%
Net yield on interest-earning assets   2.82%       3.09%
               
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.    
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
               

