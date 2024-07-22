Microscopy Market: $8.1B to $10.6B Growth Forecast (2024-2029) | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The " Microscopy Market Size, Share & Trends by Product (Microscope, Software, Accessories), Type (Optical (Stereo, Confocal), Electron (SEM, TEM, Cryo-EM), AFM, STM), End User (Semiconductor, Academia, Life Science: Diagnostic, Drug Discovery, MFG) - Region Global Forecast to 2029" report highlights substantial growth projections. It anticipates the market to escalate from $8.1 billion in 2024 to $10.6 billion by 2029, at a notable CAGR of 5.4%. This growth is driven by the rising incidence of chronic diseases, effective diagnostics, and increased funding for R&D. Investments in the healthcare sector also contribute to market expansion. However, high costs of microscopes and recurring software fees could limit growth. The market is segmented by product type, with optical microscopes holding the largest share in 2023 due to their advanced digital capabilities and applications in materials science, semiconductors, and life sciences. By application, semiconductors and electronics dominated the market. North America leads the regional segment, driven by a strong research funding system and favorable manufacturing regulations. Key players include Danaher Corporation (US), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), EVIDENT (Japan), Nikon Corporation (Japan), JEOL Ltd. (Japan), Oxford Instruments plc (UK), Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (Japan), Keyence Corporation (Japan), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Euromex Microscopen bv (Netherlands), Bruker Corporation (US), and Helmut Hund GmbH (Germany).

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=399

Carl Zeiss AG: Pioneer in Microscopy Technologies

Carl Zeiss AG, renowned for its precise instruments and high-quality optics, operates through five business segments: Medical Technology, Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality and Research, and Technology. With nearly 175 years of experience, the company offers a range of microscopes through its Industrial Quality and Research sectors, catering to material research, life science research, and quality control. The company's diversification into Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Medical Technology, and the Consumer Market helps mitigate common business risks. This strategic expansion supports Carl Zeiss AG in maintaining its market leadership and driving growth across various sectors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.: Leader in Life Science Solutions

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. is a prominent player in the life sciences sector with a significant market presence in over 80 countries. The company develops, produces, markets, and distributes analytical instruments, equipment, consumables, reagents, software, and services under leading brands such as Fisher Scientific, Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Unity Lab Services, and Patheon. Operating through four main segments—Laboratory Products & Services, Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, and Specialty Diagnostics—Thermo Fisher offers microscopes under the Analytical Instruments segment. The company's strong focus on research and development (R&D) and strategic inorganic growth tactics, including agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions, enhance its global market presence and competitive edge.

Danaher Corporation: Major Player in Microscopy

Danaher Corporation is a key player in the microscopy market, offering a diverse range of products and services for commercial, industrial, and medical markets. The corporation operates through three main segments: Environmental & Applied Solutions, Diagnostics, and Life Sciences. Danaher’s Life Sciences division, through its subsidiary Leica Microsystems, provides a wide array of microscopes, including compound, surgical, stereo, confocal, and specialized products for electron microscopy preparation. Leica Microsystems, known for its expertise in research instruments and microscopes, has established a loyal customer base due to its innovative and high-quality products. This extensive experience and strong product portfolio position Danaher Corporation as a leading entity in the microscopy market.

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=399

Optical Microscopes Lead Product Segment in Microscopy Market

Based on products, the microscopy market is segmented into optical microscopes, electron microscopes, scanning probe microscopes, X-ray microscopes, cryo-electron microscopes, imaging software, and accessories. In 2023, the optical microscopes segment held the largest share, driven by increased life science research and demand for healthcare support post-COVID-19 pandemic. The optical microscopes category includes confocal, stereo, digital, compound, and inverted microscopes. Electron microscopes (scanning and transmission), scanning probe microscopes (atomic force, scanning tunneling, and near-field scanning optical), X-ray microscopes, and cryo-electron microscopes also contribute significantly to the market.

Semiconductors and Electronics Dominate Application Segment in Microscopy Market

The microscopy market is segmented by application into semiconductors and electronics, healthcare and life sciences, material sciences, automotive, aerospace, environmental, and water treatment. In 2023, the semiconductors and electronics segment captured the largest share. Microscopes are crucial for quality control, material detection, and failure analysis in semiconductor and electronics research and production, driving demand in this segment.

North America Leads Regional Segment in Microscopy Market

The microscopy market is segmented into six major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2023, North America dominated the market due to its robust funding structure supporting research, advantageous manufacturing laws, and presence of major microscope distributors and manufacturers. These factors contribute to North America's leading position in the microscopy market.

For More information, Inquire Now .

Related Reports:

Human Microbiome Market

Digital PCR Market

Life Science Instrumentation Market

Electrophoresis Market

Next Generation Sequencing Market

Get access to the latest updates on Microscopy Companies and Microscopy Market Share

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com