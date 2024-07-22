ZChains Announces Mainnet Launch and ZCD Listing

ZChains ensures top-tier security and scalability, while empowering a diverse group of validators.

London, UK , July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZChains , the pioneering Layer 1 blockchain platform, has announced the official launch of its mainnet and the successful listing of its native token, ZCD. This milestone marks a significant advancement in ZChains' mission to revolutionize the Web3 ecosystem.



Mainnet & Block Explorer Launch



Operating on a modular, EVM-compatible framework powered by a Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, ZChains ensures top-tier security and scalability, while empowering a diverse group of validators.



The pivotal launch of the ZChains mainnet is accompanied by the debut of the ZChains Block Explorer— ZCScan , providing real-time transaction monitoring and network performance insights essential for fostering community trust and confidence.



ZChains Token Now Listed



ZChains (ZCD) token listing on BitMart marks its first appearance on an exchange. As ZCD gains momentum, the team is thrilled to announce confirmed upcoming listings on MEXC, LBank, and P2B. Additionally, ZCD is already listed on CoinGecko, a leading cryptocurrency data aggregator, and efforts are underway to feature it on CoinMarketCap as well. This initiative will enhance liquidity and accessibility, offering investors exciting new prospects within the ZChains community.



ZCD has a total supply of 15 billion tokens, primarily focused on liquidity and growth. Out of this, 10 billion ZCD goes into liquidity pools on centralized exchanges to ensure smooth trading and minimize price swings. 2 billion ZCD is set aside for marketing efforts to help expand the ecosystem. The team holds another 2 billion ZCD, locked for 12 months and then vested over 60 months to ensure long-term commitment. Lastly, 1 billion ZCD is reserved for governance and future initiatives.



Exciting dApps on the Horizon



As part of its thrilling roadmap, ZChains is ready to unveil an exciting array of decentralized applications (dApps). A highlight of the project lineup is Zwap—a user-friendly token bridge and swap app designed for seamless asset exchanges. Zwap will simplify the DeFi experience, making it easy for users to navigate the blockchain landscape.



Leading with Security and Transparency



ZChains has received a favorable assessment from its recent crypto audit, affirming robust security measures and operational integrity. This audit underscores ZChains' commitment to maintaining a secure and transparent platform for its users and stakeholders.



About Zchain - The Journey Ahead



The ZChains team is dedicated to driving innovation and expanding its ecosystem through initiatives such as the launchpad and an array of innovative dApps currently in the works. These efforts promise to unlock a realm of possibilities for ZChains and its expanding community. To delve deeper into ZChains' technology and vision, we invite you to explore the ZChains whitepaper .



Keep an eye out for further announcements regarding more exchange listings and exciting developments in the weeks to come. Join ZChains in embracing this exciting new chapter and experience!



For more information and updates on ZChains, visit the official links below:



Website: https://www.zchains.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/zchains_io

Telegram: https://t.me/zchains_io

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zchains.io/

Discord: https://discord.gg/fqfanc 7 SzP



