Meltwater partners with Blackbird.AI to combat narrative attacks created by the spread of misinformation and disinformation

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meltwater , a leading global provider of media, social, and consumer intelligence, today announces a new strategic partnership with Blackbird.AI , a leader in AI-driven narrative and risk intelligence, to protect customers from misinformation and disinformation that cause reputational and financial harm.



Together, Meltwater and Blackbird.AI will work to counter the spread of misinformation and disinformation, which has emerged as the most severe risk to the global economy, according to the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2024. Customers can proactively address harmful narrative attacks by combining Meltwater’s AI-powered media and social intelligence solutions alongside Blackbird.AI’s industry-leading narrative intelligence platform, enabling better executive-level decision-making based on actionable data and insights.

“Meltwater is pleased to partner with Blackbird.AI to build on the foundation we have started in the marketplace. Together, we offer the industry’s most comprehensive solution to combat the new threat of narrative attacks created by misinformation and disinformation. This will empower customers to protect their brand reputation and reduce financial and operational risk,” said Doug Balut, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances and Partnerships at Meltwater.

Blackbird.AI protects organizations from harmful narrative attacks across news, social media, and the dark web by providing real-time insights into the narratives themselves. Understanding these previously hidden risk signals, such as underlying influences and bot manipulation, helps customers make better strategic decisions and safeguard brand reputation.

“Narrative attacks are a new threat vector impacting every brand and public sector organization across the globe. Our new strategic partnership with Meltwater enables us to substantially expand our ability to protect more customers through our AI-driven Constellation Narrative Intelligence Platform and recently announced products, Narrative Feed and Compass by Blackbird.AI. Early knowledge about emerging narrative attacks is critical to inform key stakeholders and the executive team to reduce brand and financial risk,” said Wasim Khaled, CEO and co-founder of Blackbird.AI.

With this partnership, Blackbird.AI has joined the Meltwater Partner Program , a fast-growing ecosystem of top technology and services providers. By joining the program, Meltwater partners gain access to a broad range of programs, including access to innovative technologies and exclusive co-marketing opportunities to amplify their brand and accelerate revenue growth.

About Meltwater

Meltwater empowers companies with solutions that span media, social, consumer, and sales intelligence. By analyzing ~1 billion pieces of content daily and transforming them into vital insights, Meltwater unlocks the competitive edge to drive results. With 27,000 global customers, 50 offices across six continents, and 2,300 employees, Meltwater is the industry partner for global brands making an impact. Learn more at meltwater.com

About Blackbird.AI

Blackbird.AI protects organizations from narrative attacks created by misinformation and disinformation that cause financial and reputational harm. Our Constellation AI-driven Narrative Intelligence Platform – identifies key narratives that impact your organization/industry, the influence behind them, the networks they touch, the anomalous bot behavior that scales them, and the cohorts and communities that connect them. This information enables organizations to proactively understand narrative threats as they scale and become harmful for better strategic decision-making, especially during times of crisis. Learn more at Blackbird.AI .

For more information, please contact:

Stacy Slayden

Communications Manager

pr@meltwater.com