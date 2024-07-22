ManTech Wins Spot on $8 Billion FBI BPA Contract

HERNDON, Va., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI), Cyber and mission-focused technology solutions, has been named one of the winners of the nearly $8 billion Federal Bureau of Investigation Information Technology Supplies and Support Services 2nd Generation (ITSSS-2) blanket purchase agreement (BPA) contract.

Under this eight-year recompete, ManTech will continue to provide the full range of IT support services including AI, Cognitive Cyber, Intelligent Systems Engineering (ISE) and Mission IT to the FBI and potentially to other agencies within the Department of Justice (DoJ). The full technical scope includes solutions and services that span workplace, business application, delivery, platform, infrastructure and emerging technology.

“ManTech has supported FBI missions nationwide for decades with advanced solutions that give federal law enforcement a vital edge over criminals, terrorists and other dangerous elements,” said Stephen Deitz, President of ManTech’s Federal Civilian Sector. “With ITSSS-2 our goal is to drive digital transformation that takes this client’s use of mission-critical technology to the next level of sophistication, efficiency and performance.”

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. Defense, Intelligence and Federal Civilian agencies. In business for more than 55 years, we are a leading provider of AI solutions that power full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, high-end engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com .

