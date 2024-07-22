Gene Therapy Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The gene therapy market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $27.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The gene therapy market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $9.66 billion in 2023 to $12.64 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, a rise in public-private partnerships, government investments and rising cases of spinal muscular atrophy.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The gene therapy market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $27.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to an increasing number of cancer cases, a growing aging population, increasing research and development spending in the pharmaceutical sector and a rising focus on gene therapy will drive the market.

Growth Driver Of The Gene Therapy Market

Incidences of cancer and other target diseases have been increasing significantly, which is calling for effective treatments, driving the growth of the gene therapy market. The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the gene therapy market during the forecast period.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the gene therapy market include UniQure NV, REGENXBIO Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, BioMarin Pharmaceuticals Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc., Biocon, Cipla.

Major companies operating in the gene therapy market are focused on making strategic investments for developing gene therapy facilities, such as innovation hubs, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Gene therapy facilities are specialized facilities that manufacture and administer gene therapy products. These facilities are designed to produce gene therapy products that are used to treat or prevent diseases by correcting the underlying genetic problem.

Segments:

1) By Gene Therapy Type: Germline Therapy, Somatic Cell Therapy

2) By Vector: Viral Vector, Non-Viral Vector

3) By Application: Oncology, Orphan Disease, Knee Osteoarthritis, Neurological Disorders

4) By End Users: Biopharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutes, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the gene therapy market in 2023. The regions covered in the gene therapy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Gene Therapy Market Definition

Gene therapy refers to a method for treating or curing sickness that alters a person's DNA. Gene treatments can function in a variety of ways: putting a healthy copy of the gene in place of a disease-causing gene and putting a defective gene that causes an illness inactive.

Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on gene therapy market size, gene therapy market drivers and trends, gene therapy market major players, gene therapy competitors' revenues, gene therapy market positioning, and gene therapy market growth across geographies. The gene therapy market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

