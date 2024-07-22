Hormonal Contraceptives Global Market 2024 To Reach $15.57 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 2.2%

Hormonal Contraceptives Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hormonal contraceptives market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $13.96 billion in 2023 to $14.28 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to government initiatives, increase in use of contraceptives, increase in pharmaceutical r&d expenditure, increased healthcare expenditure and growth in the number of healthcare facilities.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The hormonal contraceptives market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $15.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing awareness on family planning, increasing research and development spending, rise in healthcare expenditure, increasing collaborations between agencies.

Growth Driver Of The Hormonal Contraceptives Market

The rising rate of unplanned pregnancies is expected to propel the growth of the hormonal contraceptive market. Unplanned pregnancies are defined as pregnancies that are either unwanted or unplanned, such as those that happen when no children or additional children are desired. Hormonal contraceptives provide a reliable and convenient way for individuals and couples to prevent unplanned pregnancies, allowing them to have greater control over family planning and reproductive health.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the hormonal contraceptives market include Bayer AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Viatris, Gedeon Richter, AbbVie, Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Mayne Pharma Group Limited, Lupin Limited.

Major companies operating in hormonal contraceptives are developing plant-based pills such as Nextellis to enhance product offerings and gain a competitive advantage. Nextellis is a contraceptive pill containing a unique combination of 3 mg drospirenone (DRSP) and 14.2 mg estetrol (E4) tablets, offering a novel mechanism of action for pregnancy prevention.

Segments:

1) By Product: Pills, Injectable Birth Control, Vaginal Rings, Others

2) By End User: Hospitals, Homecare Settings, Gynecology Centers, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

3) By Hormones: Progestin-Only, Combined Hormones

4) By Distribution Channel: Drug Stores, Gynecology/ Fertility Clinics, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the hormonal contraceptives market share in 2023. Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global hormonal contraceptives market analysis during the forecast period. The regions covered in the hormonal contraceptives market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Hormonal Contraceptives Market Definition

Hormonal contraceptives refer to a method of birth control that stops pregnancy using hormones. There are numerous types. Some can be undone, while others are irreversible. Some varieties can also aid in the prevention of STDs.

