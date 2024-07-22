Banking Transformation Expert David Schiff Joins FTI Consulting

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of David Schiff as a Senior Managing Director in the Financial Services practice within the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.



Mr. Schiff, who is based in Los Angeles, joins with more than 20 years of experience in conceiving, designing and executing transformational initiatives across the financial services industry. In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Schiff will have a special focus on working with regional and super-regional bank leadership and client-facing teams to materially enhance performance by improving growth, optimizing operations and enhancing customer and enterprise value.

“The financial services industry is facing economic and regulatory pressures not seen in decades that are transforming fundamental day-to-day operations and forcing institutions to make strategic changes,” said Dave Messinger, a Senior Managing Director in the Financial Services practice within the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting. “David’s industry expertise strengthens our team’s ability to create value for our clients.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Schiff was a Senior Partner and the National Head of Retail and Consumer Banking at West Monroe Partners, where he led transformational initiatives that addressed clients’ most critical challenges, such as enhancing balance sheets, reducing costs, optimizing operational risk and improving regulatory readiness. Prior to that, he was a Principal and served as the Banking Experience Transformation Lead at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Schiff said, “In order to thrive in the modern banking industry, financial institutions need to overhaul the way they operate as they face economic, regulatory, operational, organizational and technological challenges and uncertainties. I look forward to joining my colleagues at FTI Consulting as we tap into our diverse industry expertise to guide our clients through these critical transformational journeys.”

The Business Transformation practice at FTI Consulting provides solutions that support a variety of client needs in an evolving business landscape, including revenue growth, operating model redesign, organizational change, operational improvements, turnaround management and asset portfolio optimization, among others.

