Data & AI change leader Laura Brandwacht joins the leadership team of Rewire

Rewire continues growth ambitions to advise world's largest and most dynamic organizations by expanding its leadership team. Laura will continue her work on Data & AI Transformations, building Data & AI capabilities, and advancing the development of talented women in the field

AMSTERDAM, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Rewire announces that Laura Brandwacht, one of its Data & AI change leaders, is promoted to its leadership team as partner. In her new role, Laura will co-lead Rewire’s Transformation team. She will focus on strengthening Rewire’s Data & AI transformation programs, building Data & AI capabilities, driving AI adoption, and advancing Rewire's clients at the forefront of Data & AI.



Laura joined Rewire in 2013 as Marketing Intelligence Analyst and developed into one of its leaders by combining deep Data & AI knowledge with the ability to shape processes and organizations. “I love connecting people to drive fundamental business process change and create tangible impact,” says Laura. “Artificial Intelligence is all about people. Inspiring, motivating, and supporting teams and clients is crucial. I firmly believe in the power of diverse teams, especially in the realm of Data & AI.” Laura has put this belief into practice by co-founding and leading the AI Leadership Program for Women, showcasing her dedication to breaking barriers and fostering an inclusive environment where talent thrives.

Laura brings with her over 10 years of experience in shaping and executing strategic Data & AI initiatives across various industries, from banking to telecommunication and automotive. “Laura excels in rewiring business processes, making organizations more innovative, effective and efficient with Data & AI solutions. Her focus on people and change resulted in real breakthroughs and sustainable capability-building at our clients,” says Wouter Huygen, Rewire partner and CEO. “Her profound knowledge of AI and expertise in capability-building will undoubtedly accelerate our growth and enhance our clients’ ability to deliver impactful Data & AI strategies.”

Recognized for her contributions, Laura was nominated for the Viva400 TechTalent award and Financieel Dagblad Talent in 2019, and was a finalist for the Young Talent Award in 2018, organized by Stichting Topvrouw, highlighting her as a standout young female talent.

Laura’s appointment marks yet another milestone for Rewire. The company headquartered in Amsterdam recently completed a full rebranding, and is currently undergoing rapid international expansion with the opening of offices in Heidelberg, Germany, to service the DACH region.

About Rewire

Rewire is Europe’s leading specialist Data & AI professional services company. It has been at the cutting-edge since its founding in 2006. Today it has over 130 staff across the Benelux and DACH regions serving Europe’s largest and most dynamic organizations. Amongst its client base are the likes of KPN, Nike, Brenntag, Rabobank, Adevinta, ABN AMRO and IKEA.

Rewire operationalizes every aspect of Artificial Intelligence, from machine learning to Gen AI, to create AI-native organizations. By fusing AI into the DNA of organizations, it helps create and scale self-learning systems that reinvent the very core of how they think, operate, and innovate. Alongside its Data & AI transformation services and Customizable Functional Solutions, Rewire strengthens critical Data & AI skillsets through its GAIN professional development academy.

By combining the strengths of Human and Artificial intelligence, Rewire enables client teams to continually advance performance to new, previously impossible horizons.

At a glance:

Average project ROI of 10X

Bottom line impact to date of €1.2bn

Projects operational in over 25 countries

130 staff across a footprint spanning Benelux and DACH regions



