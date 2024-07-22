Melissa Bibeault of Live & Bee LLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NORTH SMITHFIELD, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “You never know how long you are going to live,” encourages our guest. “You have to live your best life, so why not live it?” This is the story of Melissa Bibeault.

Melissa Bibeault is the CEO of Live & Bee LLC, where she is a holistic lifestyle and wellness nurse coach.

“I empower women to propel through change, by helping in co-create goals, promoting work-life balance, and enhancing holistic wellbeing through improved nutrition and gut microbiome health, and life enhancements and movement habits”. summarizes Melissa.

Working primarily one-to-one with women, Melissa works to empower others to co-create their own goals and to move them forward towards holistic wellness, in a way that they feel optimally fits their life. Her approach utilizes mind, body, and soul connection. Her programs are individually tailored to her client needs.

“I really encourage self-love and self-care to build self-confidence,” explains Melissa. “I bring to the table Western medicine knowledge, with a holistic approach.”

Having been licensed as a Registered Nurse since 2007, Melissa’s experience comes from her academic and professional success. In 2006, she earned an Associate of Applied Science in registered nursing at Rhode Island College. Later in 2020, at Rhode Island College, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. In 2022, she obtained a certification as a transformative nurse coach through the American Holistic Credentialing Corporation.

“I was tired of providing sick care,” declares Melissa. “I now want to feed wellness – be proactive about trying to prevent diseases, and holistically living a healthy and productive life to the fullest.” Live & Bee was officially established in 2024, with the business name’s inspiration coming from The Beatles’ song Let It Be.

As her business grows, she looks forward to hosting events and retreats. In an exploration to live her personal best life, she is finding joy in the adventure to ultimate wellness and self-love. “I love to watch my clients grow into what they want to be.”

“You have the control to live your best life – to decide what it looks like,” concludes Melissa. “You don’t have to live under societal restraints. You can embrace anything that you feel passionate about.”

For more information, please visit https://www.liveandbee.com/ or her page on Facebook