Tidus - The Crypto Everything App - Launches Tidus Games

New York, NY, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidus , a cutting-edge mobile wallet, has launched the Tidus Games, and announced the release of the TidusDAO whitepaper, and $TIDE tokenomics. This marks a significant milestone for Tidus Wallet as it launches its first opportunity to earn its native token, $TIDE, through an engaging and gamified user experience via the Tidus Games .

What Distinguishes Tidus Wallet

Tidus Wallet is designed to revolutionize the DeFi space by offering a seamless, user-centric experience that bridges the gap between Web2 and Web3. Unlike traditional wallets, Tidus Wallet provides a multi-chain, non-custodial platform that supports a wide array of blockchain networks including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, TON, Optimism, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Base. This extensive support allows users to manage, lend, borrow, stake, and swap assets without the need to leave the app, significantly reducing the risk of click fraud and enhancing security.

How Tidus Educates Users

Tidus Wallet boasts a user-friendly interface and integrates educational elements. It includes built-in resources that guide users through the complexities of DeFi, making it easier for everyone to understand and utilize its features effectively. This emphasis on accessibility and user on education ensures that users of all experience levels can confidently navigate the DeFi landscape.

Introducing Tidus Games

Starting on July 16th, Tidus Games will provide an innovative way for users to earn $TIDE tokens. Players will complete tasks within the Tidus Wallet to earn points for an airdrop this fall. This gamified approach not only incentivizes engagement but also educates users on DeFi operations in a fun and interactive manner.

TidusDAO and $TIDE: A New Era of Decentralization

TidusDAO sets a new standard in decentralized governance with its Roman-style framework designed to mitigate common issues like voter apathy and whale manipulation. The TidusDAO whitepaper, now live at tidusdao.com , details the innovative governance model and outlines the utility of the $TIDE token. $TIDE holders are empowered with voting rights, can earn 25% of in-wallet revenue fees, access APIs, and burn tokens for peer-to-peer NFT and token swaps.

Key Highlights:

Anyone can participate

Total Token Supply: 5 billion $TIDE

5 billion $TIDE Airdrop Allocation: 6% of $TIDE supply distributed based on points earned in Tidus Games with a tiered distribution

6% of $TIDE supply distributed based on points earned in Tidus Games with a tiered distribution Governance Model: Roman-style, ensuring fairness and community-driven decision-making

Roman-style, ensuring fairness and community-driven decision-making 25% of all fees will be shared amongst $TIDE stakers.

User-Friendly Experience

Available for both iPhone and Android, as well as chrome extension, Tidus Wallet is designed with a user-first UI/UX, making it accessible for both crypto novices and seasoned users. The wallet features seamless on/off ramping on all supported chains and continuously integrates new functionalities to enhance user experience. This design eliminates the need for in wallet browsers and additional apps.

Join the Future with Tidus

Dan Mulligan, Founder of Nycrypto Labs and Core Contributor to Tidus, emphasizes the platform's commitment to democratizing DeFi: “Our mission is to simplify the Web3 experience. The Tidus Games and the launch of $TIDE offer an exciting entry point for users to earn passive income and engage in a gamified DeFi ecosystem.”

Tidus Wallet has emerged as a game-changer in the decentralized wallet space, offering robust security and versatility. With its simplified, secure, and efficient design, Tidus Wallet supports various blockchain networks, making it an indispensable tool for securely managing digital assets.

For more information, visit tiduswallet.com and tidusdao.com .

About Tidus Wallet

Founded in 2021, Tidus Wallet is dedicated to providing easily accessible decentralized finance products. Governed by TidusDAO, Tidus Wallet offers a game-changing, multi-chain, non-custodial platform that ensures unparalleled control and security over digital assets. The TidusDAO governance model blends historical structures with modern blockchain technology to foster a fair and effective decentralized ecosystem.

