UFirst Credit Union Unveils High-Yield Money Market Account, Revolutionizing Savings for Members
UFirst Credit Union launches a high-yield money market account with top rates, consolidating all accounts into one superior product for easier savings.WEST JORDAN , UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UFirst Credit Union is proud to introduce its enhanced high-yield money market account, marking a significant milestone in simplifying savings for all members. This strategic move consolidates all UFirst money market accounts into a single, superior product offering the most competitive rates to empower members to achieve their financial goals.
Jack Buttars, UFirst Chief Executive Officer, expressed, "Empowering every member with accessible savings solutions is a step towards a more equitable and secure financial future for all."
This high-yield money market account is designed to provide unparalleled accessibility and benefits to all members. With a minimal opening deposit of just $10, members can take advantage of this lucrative opportunity without high minimum balance requirements or monthly maintenance fees. Providing a single high-yield money market account addresses the challenges of saving money, especially during tight budget situations, and enabling members to grow dividends faster than with a regular savings account.
Blake Terry, UFirst Product Development Manager, emphasized, "After carefully evaluating our money market accounts, we decided that we could provide a better experience by consolidating our money market accounts into a single, superior product that will pay our members higher dividends. We understand the challenges of saving money, and we’re dedicated to making it simpler and more rewarding for our members."
For more information about the high-yield money market account and its benefits, visit the UFirst Credit Union website or call 801-481-8800.
About UFirst Credit Union: UFirst Credit Union is committed to improving the financial well-being of its members while also providing world-class service. The credit union offers various personal and business accounts, loans, and credit solutions to ensure that every member has access to the best financial products and services. Online banking and insurance options are also available.
