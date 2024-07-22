HRSI Awards Workplace Inclusion Organizational Certification to George Mason University, the First Public Research Institution to Receive This Honor

Achievement Underscores George Mason’s Position as One of the Country’s Most Innovative and Forward-Thinking Universities

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Human Resource Standards InstituteSM (HRSISM) is proud to announce it has awarded the Workplace Inclusion Organizational Certification to George Mason University, a national top 50 public university and Virginia’s leader in upward mobility. George Mason is the first higher education organization to receive this distinction. This prestigious certification, based on the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 30415:2021 for Human Resource Management: Diversity and Inclusion, underscores George Mason's proactive and dedicated approach to diversity and inclusion.



Built on ISO standards, HRSI organizational certifications enable institutions like George Mason to validate its principles, practices, methods, processes, and approaches that support the D&I values of equity, fairness, equality, inclusivity, respect, integrity and valuing the person. To achieve this, George Mason underwent a rigorous certification journey that involved assessing the university’s existing program and working with a dedicated HRSI assessor to solicit feedback and recommendations. The certification will be valid for the next five years and requires George Mason to complete an annual report demonstrating how the university promotes an inclusive environment for its employees in line with the set standard. This achievement marks a significant milestone within the higher education sector.

Dr. Amy Dufrane, SPHR, CAE, CEO of HRSI and HRCI, said, “The importance of D&I in higher education institutions like George Mason University cannot be understated for the workforce as well as the student body. Known for helping produce, promote and cultivate new ways of thinking, achieving the HRSI Organizational Certification in Workplace Inclusion demonstrates the high standards that George Mason abides by.”

Dr. Sharnnia Artis, Chief Diversity Officer for the university, commented, “Already known as the university with Virginia’s largest and most diverse student body, George Mason remains steadfast in our commitment to D&I. Diversity is our strength and one of our core values. Achieving organizational certification through HRSI reinforces the work we’re doing to ensure an inclusive workplace culture for our employees.”

Located near Washington, D.C., George Mason enrolls more than 40,000 students from 130 countries and all 50 states. George Mason has grown rapidly over the past half-century and is recognized for its innovation and entrepreneurship, remarkable diversity and commitment to accessibility.

About HRSISM

Human Resource Standards InstituteSM (HRSISM) is a leading global organizational credentialing institution. An HRCI® subsidiary, HRSI develops and delivers organizational certifications based on International Organization for Standardization (ISO) human resources management (HRM) standards. Through HRSI certification, organizations demonstrate a commitment and adherence to globally accepted HRM best practices. To learn more about HRSI and HRCI, visit www.hrsi.org and www.hrci.org.

About HRCI®

HRCI® is the premier credentialing, standards and learning organization for the human resources profession. For 50 years, HRCI has set the global standard for HR expertise and excellence through its commitment to developing and advancing those in the people business. Secretariat for the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) TC 260, HRCI helps HR professionals achieve new competencies that drive results by creating and offering world-class learning and administering eight global certifications. HRCI is also the parent company of HRSI, certifying organizations based on ISO standards. To learn more about HRCI and HRSI, visit www.hrci.org or www.hrsi.org.

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contact: Kate Achille The Devon Group kate@devonpr.com