Virtu Triton Wins Best Equity E/OMS at European Markets Choice Awards 2024

NEW YORK, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq:VIRT), a leading provider of global, multi-asset financial services that delivers liquidity and innovative, transparent products across the complete investment cycle to the global markets, today announced that Virtu’s Triton Valor EMS was awarded best Equity E/OMS at Market Media’s European Markets Choice Awards 2024.

Triton is a global, multi-asset execution management system for trading equities, ETFs, futures, options, FX and fixed income across 700+ brokers and venues for all types of flow–Care, PT, DMA, Algos, RFS and RFQs. Triton was designed with an active trader in mind and provides technology that assists traders achieving their objectives throughout the lifecycle of a trade.

In response to heightened European client demand, Triton has notably expanded its fixed income capabilities over the past year. This strategic expansion leverages Virtu’s leading technology to streamline fixed income workflows, achieve enhanced access to liquidity providers, improve the price discovery process, and provide access to our award-winning TCA from a single platform.

Central to Virtu Workflow Technology’s mission is to develop trader-centric solutions that prioritize client needs and optimize performance while minimizing the overall cost of operations. Virtu’s continued focus on trade automation tools including its algo wheel, auto-router and web-based execution planning toolkit, coupled with real-time trading analytics enables clients to focus on best-execution, regardless of the complexity or scale of their trading activities.

Virtu’s Global Head of Triton Product, Ashley Kryshtalsky commented, “This recognition underscores our sustained investment in Triton Valor and our steadfast commitment to our clients. We remain dedicated to improving on Triton’s core competencies while globally expanding our multi-asset footprint with a team that remains both attentive and accountable to our clients’ evolving needs.”

Virtu congratulates and extends its appreciation to its global EMS team for their contributions and tireless efforts to deliver a superior EMS and exceptional client service.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrency and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre-, intra-, and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

