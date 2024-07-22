PHILIPPINES, July 22 - Press Release

July 22, 2024 CHIZ SHELVES CHARTER CHANGE, PRIORITIZES PRACTICAL LEGISLATION IN FINAL CONGRESS SESSION Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero announced Monday that pending bills on Charter change (Cha-cha) will be set aside in the final regular session of the 19th Congress to give way to more important measures that genuinely enhance the lives of Filipinos. In his speech at the resumption of Senate session, Escudero underscored the need to focus on legislation that directly benefits the public and avoid measures that cause unnecessary division and political discord. "In this final regular session of the 19th Congress, following Quezon's advice, we will set aside items which merely dissipate our energy and divide the public," Escudero said, referring to the late President Manuel L. Quezon, who served as the country's first Senate President more than a century ago. He confirmed that Cha-cha proposals would be placed on the back burner and follow the standard legislative process, if considered at all. "In its stead, bills which can effect the same result-- but without the needless political noise and bickering -- will be prioritized. This will allow us to focus our energy on measures which the people truly need," he added. Escudero said that senators will focus on the common legislative agenda forged with the executive branch and the House of Representatives, pointing out that "legislation is not a one-way process." "We are not mere processors of proposals, but also proponents of them. And the Senate is best, as we know it, when it incubates brave ideas and initiates bold legislation," he explained. To ensure legislative effectiveness, Escudero introduced a three-way test for prioritizing bills: "Will it make the lives of our people easier? Will it help us move faster? Will it make our people's burdens lighter?" "This applies as well in deciding whether we need to legislate in the first place," he said. "For the Senate does not only propose new laws, it also disposes with needless or obsolete ones." CHIZ: CHA-CHA ISASANTABI, MAHAHALAGANG BATAS PARA SA PILIPINO UUNAHIN Inihayag ni Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero nitong Lunes na isasantabi ng Senado ang mga panukalang may kaugnayan sa Charter change (Cha-cha) sa huling regular session ng 19th Congress upang bigyang daan ang mas mahahalagang batas na tunay na magpapabuti sa buhay ng mga Pilipino. Sa kanyang talumpati sa pagpapatuloy ng sesyon ng Senado, sinabi ni Escudero na kailangan nilang tumutok sa mga panukalang batas na maghahatid ng direktang benepisyo sa publiko at iwasan ang mga mungkahing nagdudulot ng pagkakawatak-watak at alitan sa pulitika. "In this final regular session of the 19th Congress, following Quezon's advice, we will set aside items which merely dissipate our energy and divide the public," pahayag ni Escudero na tumutukoy sa yumaong Pangulong Manuel L. Quezon, ang nagsilbing kauna-unahang Senate President ng bansa mahigit isang siglo na ang nakalipas. Kinumpirma ng pinuno ng Senado na hindi bibigyan ng agarang atensiyon ang Cha-cha proposals at susundin ang karaniwang proseso ng lehislatura, kung isasaalang-alang man ito. "In its stead, bills which can effect the same result--but without the needless political noise and bickering--will be prioritized. This will allow us to focus our energy on measures which the people truly need," dagdag pa niya. Ayon kay Escudero, pagtutuunan ng pansin ng mga senador ang mga common legislative agenda na binuo kasama ang executive branch at House of Representatives, sabay sabing ang "legislation is not a one-way process." "We are not mere processors of proposals, but also proponents of them. And the Senate is best when it incubates brave ideas and initiates bold legislation," paliwanag niya. Para matiyak na epektibo ang lehislatura, ipinakilala ni Escudero ang tinawag nyang "three-way test" para sa pagbibigay-priyoridad sa mga panukala: "Will it make the lives of our people easier? Will it help us move faster? Will it make our people's burdens lighter?" "This applies as well in deciding whether we need to legislate in the first place," saad pa ni Escudero. "For the Senate does not only propose new laws, it also disposes of needless or obsolete ones."