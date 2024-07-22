PHILIPPINES, July 22 - Press Release

July 22, 2024 CHIZ: SENATE UNYIELDING IN DEFENDING NATIONAL SOVEREIGNTY Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero declared Monday that the Senate stands firm in defending the country's independence and sovereignty. In his speech at the opening of the third and final regular session of the 19th Congress, Escudero emphasized the Senate's unwavering commitment to protecting national interests. "Make no mistake about it, this Senate is unanimous and unbending in defending our country's independence and sovereignty," Escudero said. He added: "Tayo'y makikipagkaibigan pero hindi tayo pasisiil. Tayo'y makikipag-usap, pero hindi tayo magpapaapi." Escudero announced that the Senate will prioritize passing laws similar to the Maritime Zone and Sea Lanes Act, which aims to strengthen the Philippines' territorial claims. This measure has already passed the bicameral conference committee and is now pending signature by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. He also highlighted the importance of strengthening the military to secure peace, not to provoke conflict. "We will strengthen our military, not to ignite any conflict, but in order to secure the peace," Escudero said. The Senate President stressed the need for peaceful measures to protect the rights of Filipinos to navigate and fish in their own waters. "We will take peaceful measures to defend our people's right to sail in our seas and fish in our waters--as what our ancestors had done, and what our children shall do," he said. Escudero underscored the importance of diplomacy and maintaining strong ties with neighboring nations, suggesting that current conflicts are temporary in the context of long-term regional friendships. "Indeed, we must work towards bridging these troubled waters," Escudero urged. "I am confident that we shall overcome whatever disagreements we may have with any of our neighbors, given our centuries-old amicable relations with them, where this point in time in our current history, to me, is a mere speck," he said. SENADO HINDI SUSUKO SA PAGTATANGGOL NG SOBERANYA -- CHIZ Idineklara ni Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero nitong Lunes na mananatiling matatag ang Senado sa pagtatanggol sa kalayaan at soberanya ng bansa. Sa kanyang talumpati sa pagbubukas ng ikatlo at pinal na regular session ng 19th Congress, binigyang-diin ni Escudero ang walang patid na pangako sa pagprotekta sa pambansang interes. "Make no mistake about it, this Senate is unanimous and unbending in defending our country's independence and sovereignty," ani Escudero. "Tayo'y makikipagkaibigan pero hindi tayo pasisiil. Tayo'y makikipag-usap, pero hindi tayo magpapaapi." Inihayag ni Escudero na uunahin ng Senado ang pagpasa ng mga batas na katulad ng Maritime Zone and Sea Lanes Act na naglalayong palakasin ang territorial claims ng Pilipinas. Ang panukalang ito ay naaprubahan na sa bicameral conference committee at ngayo'y naghihintay na lamang ng lagda ni Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. Itinampok din niya ang kahalagahan ng pagpapalakas ng militar para matiyak ang kapayapaan at hindi para magdulot ng hidwaan. "We will strengthen our military, not to ignite any conflict, but in order to secure the peace," giit ni Escudero. Binigyang-diin din ng Senate President ang pangangailangan para sa mapayapang hakbang upang maprotektahan ang mga Filipino sa paglayag at pangingisda sa kanilang sariling karagatan. "We will take peaceful measures to defend our people's right to sail in our seas and fish in our waters--as what our ancestors had done, and what our children shall do," pahayag ni Escudero. Iginiit pa niya ang importansiya ng diplomasya at pagpapanatili ng matibay na ugnayan sa mga karatig bansa, kasabay ng pagsasabing ang mga kasalukuyang salungatan ay pansamantala lamang sa konteksto ng pangmatagalang pagkakaibigan sa rehiyon. "Indeed, we must work towards bridging these troubled waters," pakiusap ni Escudero. "I am confident that we shall overcome whatever disagreements we may have with any of our neighbors, given our centuries-old amicable relations with them, where this point in time in our current history, to me, is a mere speck," dagdag pa niya.