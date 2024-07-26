Kel Mitchell Wins $32,000 for NCRF on Television Show 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire'
Every dollar counts and having Kel do this for NCRF is life-changing for us. It helps us assist so many low resource students with their dreams of going to college and help break poverty cycles.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To kick off a new primetime season and celebrate its 25th anniversary, “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” is pairing celebrity contestants to compete on behalf of the charity of their choice.
In last week’s season premiere, National College Resources Foundation’s (NCRF) very own Celebrity Ambassador, actor, and comedian, Kel Mitchell, played to raise money for NCRF and continue in his strong support of its mission to change lives. Kel teamed up with his Nickelodeon best friend, actor Kenan Thompson, who was playing for the Cristian Rivera Foundation.
With their humor, they fell right back into their “Kenan & Kel” duo to work through a few rounds. Both walked away with $32,000 for their designated charities.
“Every dollar counts, and having Kel do this for NCRF is life-changing for us. It helps us assist so many low-resource students with their dreams of going to college and help break poverty cycles,” says Founder Dr. Theresa Price.
Now in its 25th year, NCRF continues its mission to change the lives of underrepresented and underserved youth throughout the country via its numerous, impactful programs that support pathways to college and careers. NCRF has helped over 600,000 students get into college and secured over 4.5 million dollars in scholarships and grants to help students attend college.
Hosted by late-night’s Jimmy Kimmel, the episode aired on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, on ABC and is currently available for streaming on Hulu. “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” is executive produced by Michael Davies and Jimmy Kimmel. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television’s Embassy Row and Kimmelot.
About the National College Resources Foundation
Now in its 25th year, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs and initiatives. Founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions, NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.
For more information about NCRF and its programs, please visit www.ncrfoundation.org. NCRF welcomes donations to support and connect underserved and underrepresented students to college, careers and beyond! https://ncrfoundation.charityproud.org
