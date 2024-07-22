SINGAPORE, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 22, 2024.



OKX Marketplace Launches ‘BitCell NFT Allowlist Giveaway’ with Cellula

OKX Marketplace is excited to announce the launch of its ‘BitCell NFT Allowlist Giveaway’ in collaboration with Cellula. This giveaway will provide 200 guaranteed allowlist spots for the BitCell NFT, as well as 1,000 first-come, first-served (FCFS) allowlist spots for participants.

Giveaway Details:

Duration: July 16, 2024 - July 23, 2024

Allowlist Quantity: 1,200 NFTs



How to Participate:

To join the giveaway, participants need to complete the following tasks:

Complete OKX Web3 tasks

Hold ≥ 0.0002 BTC during the event

Complete additional tasks: Follow @cellulalifegame on X Repost and like this tweet



Cellula is an innovative platform that represents the first autonomous world based on Conway's Game of Life. Users can create "Bitlife," a unique digital life, from "Bitcell" digital cells on the "Crafting table." Each combination is one-of-a-kind and evolves on-chain, offering unlimited possibilities for the GameFi ecosystem.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

As a global brand and top partner of Manchester City FC and McLaren Racing, OKX uses Web3 technology to redefine how fans connect with their favorite teams. Recent examples include its Unseen City Shirts and Race Rewind digital collectible campaigns, which offer fans real-world benefits like exclusive match-day and trackside experiences. As the Presenting Partner of Tribeca Festival, OKX also empowers artists and creators through Web3.

In line with its "on-chain, any chain" philosophy, OKX contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem via its secure, interoperable and self-custody enabled OKX Wallet. OKX Wallet is a user-friendly gateway to the on-chain world, connecting to over 100 blockchains, 10,000 dApps, 170+ DeFi protocols, 300,000 tokens and 490+ decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. It is also dedicated to expanding its educational resources through OKX Learn, making digital assets accessible and understandable for a broader audience.

