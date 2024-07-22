Family Hotel by Darejan Shatashvili Wins Iron A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category
Darejan Shatashvili's Innovative Family Hotel Design Recognized with Prestigious A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure CategoryCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of architecture design, has announced Darejan Shatashvili's innovative "Family Hotel" as the winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Shatashvili's work within the architecture industry and underscores her exceptional design skills.
The Family Hotel design by Darejan Shatashvili is a testament to the importance of innovative and functional architecture in the hospitality sector. This award-winning project showcases how thoughtful design can enhance the guest experience while also contributing to the advancement of architectural practices and standards. The recognition from the A' Design Award validates the relevance and impact of Shatashvili's work for both the industry and its clientele.
Darejan Shatashvili's Family Hotel design stands out for its unique approach to preserving historical elements while seamlessly integrating modern touches. By carefully incorporating parts of the original ruins and complementing them with delicate materials and stained glass, Shatashvili has created a striking contrast that celebrates the building's rich history. The addition of a second floor further enhances the design, exposing ancient Georgian architecture and its distinctive balconies.
The Iron A' Design Award for the Family Hotel serves as an inspiration for Darejan Shatashvili and her team to continue pushing the boundaries of architecture and design. This recognition not only validates their commitment to excellence but also encourages them to explore new avenues for innovation in future projects. By setting a high standard with the Family Hotel, Shatashvili has demonstrated her ability to create designs that resonate with both industry professionals and the public alike.
Family Hotel was designed by Lead Architect: Darejan Shatashvili and Rendering Consultant: Irakli Shubashikeli.
Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Family Hotel design and its creator, Darejan Shatashvili, by visiting the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website. This platform offers an in-depth look at the project, providing insights into the design process and the innovative features that earned it the prestigious Iron A' Design Award.
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=158938
About Darejan Shatashvili
Darejan Shatashvili, an architect with nearly two decades of groundbreaking work, is renowned for transcending traditional design boundaries. She prioritizes functional elegance and innovative materials, ensuring her buildings are both practical and visually striking. She has received numerous accolades including the Order of Honor from President of Georgia in 2012. Received Diploma for academic publications Scientific Work "The Role of Public Functions in the Reconstruction of the Historical District" from President of Georgia in 2000. Her works have been recognized with many prominent awards.
In 1999/2000 she was architect at Georgian Railway Head Office, in 2000/2014 she was chief Architect at "Magi Style". In 2014, alongside Alexander Burchuladze, she founded Artytechs, a pioneering architectural firm recognized for its innovative and high-quality projects. Alexander brings over 25 years of experience in business consultancy and asset management, significantly contributing to the firm's strategic vision and execution. In 2017, Archil Dzidziguri joined the team as a managing partner, bringing his expertise in entrepreneurship and marketing to further enhance the firm's strategic directions. In 2023, Konstantine Ghvinjilia, became another managing partner, with an extensive architectural and public service background, notably as the Head of the Old Tbilisi Permit Department within the Tbilisi Municipality.
The diverse expertise of the management team guarantees the company's excellence in executing complex projects. Artytechs now employs up to 25 skilled professionals, each contributing to the firm's reputation. Collaboration with various sectors has not only enhanced urban landscapes but also contributed to the cultural heritage through historical restoration projects. Artytechs has received various prestigious awards, affirming its status as a symbol of international architectural excellence.
Darejan Shatashvili is also lecturer of the Faculty of Architecture of the Caucasus University. The Caucasus University has been designated as a candidate for membership in the one of the world's most famous and prestigious professional organization, the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA)
About Artytechs
Established in 2014, Artytechs is a coherent merge of individuality, aesthetics, and expertise in business, construction, and development. The co-vision of different-minded individuals and their professional backgrounds in separate fields led to the urge and simple desire to establish a bureau with a unique approach that maintains authenticity. Artytechs has accomplished a variety of projects, partnering with the public and private sectors to transform its concepts into vast, multi-purpose spaces. The firm's success is a testament to its ability to seamlessly combine creativity, technical proficiency, and a deep understanding of client needs.
About A' Design Award
The Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The award recognizes designs that demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, showcase creativity, and address real-world challenges through thoughtful execution. The Iron A' Design Award is a testament to the skill, dedication, and expertise of the creators, highlighting their ability to integrate industry best practices and deliver highly-regarded, admired, and cherished creations. The award is bestowed upon designs that satisfy needs, provide fulfillment, and contribute to making the world a better place.
About A' Design Award
The A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is a highly respected international design competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in architectural design. The award welcomes entries from a diverse range of participants, including renowned architects, engineering firms, leading construction companies, and influential brands within the architecture and design industries. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their innovative design visions, gain global recognition, and be celebrated for their exceptional architecture and structure design skills. The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition, organized across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Established in 2008, the A' Design Awards are now in their 16th year and continue to champion the transformative power of good design in creating a better world. Interested individuals can explore more about the A' Design Awards, view jury members, discover past laureates, and submit their own projects at https://goldenarchitectureawards.com
